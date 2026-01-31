Supernatural Encounter That Saved Bryce Crawford’s Life

Internet evangelist Bryce Crawford is known for his viral videos where he ministers to strangers – and it all started with a literal dream.

“I had a dream at night in May of 2023,” he told CBN News. “In real life, I was wrestling with, ‘What’s my thing for you, God? God, what am I doing?'”

In the dream, the late Loren Cunningham, founder of Youth With A Mission, was present — a man who traveled the world for Christ. The imagery had a big impact on Crawford.

“I woke up from the dream profusely crying,” Crawford said. “It was in that dream God revealed to me to record these conversations that we were already having with people just to encourage believers to be bold for their faith. And it was from the very first video that we posted that God used it, and, wow — continued to use it.”

He continued, “It’s been nothing short of a miracle.”

This taught Crawford to pay closer attention to dreams and how the Lord might be speaking to him. With a massive, viral ministry today, Crawford pondered what life might have looked like if he hadn’t taken the time to heed the Lord’s calling on his life.

“I would probably be doing a job that God did not call me to, and miserable, and being outside of God’s will for my life,” he said. “I think that’s what would’ve happened. Would not be a great place. … So I’m very grateful for, for saying, ‘Yes.'”

Crawford’s growth into a massive, online Christian influencer came after an upbringing in a Christian home. Struggling with what he saw as hypocrisy in the church, he developed what he called a “bitterness towards God,” despite that influence.

“I had depression and anxiety for years,” he said. “And, when I was 17, I planned on taking my life because I thought it was the only way to get the pain to go away, and that night I had a supernatural encounter with Jesus where God revealed to me — maybe the reason I don’t know that He loves me is because I haven’t given myself a chance to love Him back.”

Realizing he had been “slapping” God “in the face,” he recalled praying a “radical prayer” to the Lord.

“I said, ‘Jesus, if you’re real, take away my anxiety and depression, ’cause this is why I wanna take my life,'” Crawford said. “I haven’t had the crippling anxiety or depression since that day.”

It’s been five years since that prayer, and Crawford said he’s had peace.

Now, Crawford said he relies on the Holy Spirit to guide him toward people he’s supposed to speak with — individuals he often features in his viral videos.

“Really, my target is what society would label the most lost, the most confused, the darkest person, that person that society would label,” he said. “That’s my guy, because how are people gonna treat that person if they have that prejudice about ’em? Probably with bitterness, probably with partiality, probably with reservation. And I don’t wanna do that. I wanna do the total opposite of that.”

Along the way, Crawford said he has seen miracles, with physical healings, words of knowledge, and God speaking to people.

“We see tons of people healed,” he said.

Crawford is currently on his “I Love Jesus” tour across the U.S., with many dates selling out. He told CBN News that he hopes people will hear messages about the Lord that help solve their problems.

“All we do is ask Jesus to come into the cities, and the theaters, and tend to the specific needs of the people that show up,” he said. “And that’s ultimately what people can expect.”