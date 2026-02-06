Super Bowl LX: Stars from the Patriots and Seahawks Give Thanks to God on Football's Biggest Stage

The New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks are heading for a showdown in Super Bowl 60 on Sunday. While the Super Bowl is all about competition and elite athleticism, for many of the players, it's also about honoring God on a personal level.

Players on both sides have been speaking out in the lead-up to the big game, giving glory to their Maker.

CBN Sports went behind the scenes to hear their testimonies about God's blessings and the true purpose only He can give.

Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson expressed his gratitude to God for choosing him and blessing him with the abilities he has. "I honestly wouldn't be here without the Lord, man. I've been through so much in my life...but you know He has saved me, and He has transformed my life."

On the Seahawks side, wide receiver Cooper Kupp is glorifying God just like he did when he helped lead the Los Angeles Rams to a Super Bowl victory as MVP in 2022.

"My journey to be here has had a lot of ups and downs," Kupp said, pointing to his struggles of feeling alone and battling lies. "The joy that I felt playing this game, just because it felt like I was made to do it, and being able to glorify God through that... that is going to make it all worth it."

He says his faith sustained him "through all the highs and all the lows."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a Christian perspective.***