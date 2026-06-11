Spielberg's Claims About Aliens and God Spark Massive Controversy

Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and his new movie "Disclosure Day," which is about the unveiling of aliens, are stirring up quite a bit of controversy within the church.

Spielberg said in a recent interview on CBS Sunday Morning:

"If this truth were just known overnight, if the government announced, 'Yes, we have been keeping this from you since 1947,' that would mess up a lot of people. And the movie also takes the position of the church. What does this do to the fundamental beliefs that many of us have? And um, you know, is God, our God only on this planet, or is God a God for every system where there's civilization, intelligent life, and even uh developing life?"

"I don't have any direct insider knowledge from any sources whatsoever, because I'm not in those circles," Spielberg explained. "But I cannot believe that it's the government that's hiding these secrets, because you can't keep a secret inside government."

While Spielberg's provocative comments about God were likely part of a calculated marketing strategy to promote his new movie, Disclosure Day, they raise an important question for Christians to address.

CBN's Billy Hallowell expresses his view that what people identify as "aliens" may actually be phenomena related to the spiritual realm, such as angels and demons.

In recent weeks, Christian leaders have been discussing this topic, with many concluding that if extraterrestrial life existed, it would not undermine Christian theology because there are spiritual explanations for things that take place in the natural world.

Hallowell points out that the Bible focuses on the salvation of human beings, that Jesus came to die and save people, not other creatures or entities. And he points to Colossians 1:16 as proof that the Bible accounts for many things, including "thrones or powers or rulers or authorities," which he and others interpret to include interdimensional space and spiritual beings.

Check out Billy Hallowell's film, produced by CBN, "Investigating the Supernatural, Angels and Demons," which features astrophysicist Hugh Ross further explaining the science and spiritual implications of the topic.