'Sovereignty' Defeats 'Journalism' at Kentucky Downs: 'A Heaven-Sent Headline'?

Sovereignty, right, crosses the finish line to win the Kentucky Derby followed by Journalism, at Churchill Downs, May 3, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

"Sovereignty" reigned at the 151st Kentucky Derby on Saturday.

In a muddy mess at Churchill Downs, the three-year-old colt surged late to edge out the favorite horse, "Journalism" – by 1½ lengths.

The win is trainer Bill Mott's second Derby victory. And Jockey Junior Alvarado, spattered with mud and glory, gave thanks to the Lord and his mount for the victory.

"First of all, thank you. I got to thank my Lord Jesus for giving me this Kentucky Derby win. It was him and Sovereignty that got me over the wire," Alvarado said.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you receive the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***

Right now, there's no commitment that Sovereignty will race in next month's Preakness, the second leg of horse racing's triple crown.

Meanwhile, several members of the Trump administration sought to make political hay out of the race's outcome.

"Sovereignty > Journalism," Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tweeted. "On the track. And in 2025 America."

"In the Trump administration, Sovereignty will ALWAYS win," Stephen Miller, Trump's homeland security adviser, wrote on X.

Other quips came galloping across social media.

The attorney general of Florida, James Uthmeier, wrote, "What a fitting conclusion to the derby, I couldn't have written it better if I tried: Sovereignty defeats journalism."

Women's sports advocate Riley Gaines wrote, "Sovereignty beats Journalism. Symbolic. A nation reclaiming its voice over the narratives written about it."

And Christian comedian Elsa Kurt wrote, "Call it divine irony or just poetic justice—but Sovereignty charging across the finish line while 'Journalism' trails in the dirt feels like a heaven-sent headline."