SNL Star Who Gave Out Bibles Says Norm MacDonald Turned to Christ Before His Death

Former Saturday Night Live comedian Victoria Jackson is sharing some remarkable stories about the times she shared her Christian faith with fellow cast members. Many years later, her faithfulness culminated in the discovery that SNL comedian Norm Macdonald reportedly gave his life to Christ before his death.

In a recent interview with Focus on the Family's Jim Daly on his ReFOCUS show, Jackson described how she spent her younger years sharing her faith, even giving out Bibles as she turned the SNL scene into her mission field.

She says after being diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer, she now feels more emboldened than ever to share the gospel, believing God has given her one more chance to use her platform to glorify Him.

She Gave Every Cast Member a Bible

Back when she was on SNL, from 1986 to 1992, Christmas provided a unique opportunity for Jackson to reach out. One year, she chose to give God's Word as a Christmas gift to the cast of the popular TV show.

"I thought, 'How am I going to tell the gospel to each cast member...?' And I thought, 'Hey, I know, it's Christmas. We're all making a lot of money. We all probably have new cars that have a new cassette player in them.'... So I got the Bible on cassette, and I gave it to each of them all wrapped up... and I put it outside of their dressing room door."

She says Kevin Nealon told her 20 years later that he still had the Bible cassettes and had listened to several of them.

Over the years, she proactively shared her faith with colleagues at SNL and other leaders in the entertainment industry, including big stars like Johnny Carson and Jon Lovitz.

Talking About Jesus with Jon Lovitz

During her SNL years, Jackson engaged in faith conversations with those who were interested, which led to some theological debates with Jon Lovitz.

She recalled, "One time I sent him a Jewish tract in a Christmas card... about, you know, Jesus was Jewish. Jesus is the Messiah and the Bible verses of prophecy that Jesus fulfilled..."

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"Ever since that Christmas card, every time I would see Jon Lovitz, he would bring up Jesus and he would say, 'Um, you can't be Jewish and Christian. It's like oil and vinegar. They don't mix.' And I said, 'Jon, Jesus was Jewish. Everyone and everything in the Bible is Jewish. The disciples are Jewish.'"

She says she's still praying for him and reaching for him to know that Jesus is his Messiah.

She Sent Johnny Carson a Bible Too

Few names in the world of comedy are as iconic as Johnny Carson's. While the late-night talk show host wasn't part of the SNL scene, Jackson says Carson changed her life. That's because Carson's "Tonight Show" invited her to appear and perform her stand-up comedy 20 times.

Years later, when Carson suffered a serious health scare, Jackson felt moved by God to reach out with the good news of salvation.

"I read in the tabloids that he had had a heart attack... so I called her (his secretary) and I got his address, and I sent him a Bible with his name on it and a tract and toys and candy..."

She reports Carson replied with a thank you note that showcased his renowned wit, saying, "Thank you for the care package. If it doesn't work, I hold you personally responsible."

Did Norm Macdonald Find Jesus?

One of the most poignant stories from Jackson's lifestyle of evangelism didn't reach its pinnacle until after the death of famed SNL newscaster Norm Macdonald.

She and Macdonald weren't cast members on SNL at the same time, but they did do standup comedy at the same spots. She recalls a conversation in a dressing room before going on stage. She shares, "He said to me... 'How come we never dated?'... And I was trying to think fast, and I said, 'Uh, because you don't go to church.' And I kind of was hoping I was planting a seed, you know? And he went, 'Oh, so that's the deal breaker.'"

Later, after she heard about his death from cancer, Jackson was talking to a friend who attends Bel Air Presbyterian. She said Norm Macdonald was watching their weekly service, and reportedly called up the pastor.

"And he called up the pastor of Bel Air Pres. and asked him how to be saved, and he said the sinner's prayer on the phone with the pastor... So, maybe, Norm, we'll see him in heaven," she said excitedly.

Click Below to Watch the Full Focus on the Family Interview with Victoria Jackson:



