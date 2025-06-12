Singer Reveals Wild Miracles, Sees 'Cancer Disappear,' 'People Get Delivered From Demons'

Tasha Layton believes in miracles — and she’s experienced them firsthand.

When asked to share the “biggest miracle” she’s seen in her life, the Christian singer wasted no time in explaining the powerful ways God provided healing for her and her husband, Keith.

“This one is really special for me, ’cause I don’t know if you know my story, but my husband and I couldn’t have kids,” Layton said on the red carpet of the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards. “He had known for over eight years that he was infertile, and it was due to a back injury, and I was told I would have to have shots and a surgery.”

But God had other plans.

“Long story short, we were on a mission trip to Uganda and I was leading a song called ‘Miracles,'” she said. “And I looked to my right and Keith is on the ground crying, and he comes up to me in the middle of the song and he says, ‘I think God just healed my back.'”

Keith was on to something, as the couple’s life soon changed in profound ways. But it all started with prayer that very night — an invocation asking the Lord to allow the couple to conceive.

“They prayed for us that night that we’d be able to have a baby, and we were pregnant three months later,” Layton said “So, yes, that’s a huge miracle.”

Watch her explain:

The singer said that miracle and many others have given her confidence in the Lord that can never be thwarted or pushed to the side.

“I have seen so many miracles in my life, and that’s one of the reasons I can’t ever shake my faith is because you can’t deny those things,” she said. “That’s how Jesus showed His power to the world, too, was through miracles, and so I think miracles are in God’s heart and they bring faith to those who might not have it.”

Layton said she’s seen “cancer disappear” and “people get delivered from demons,” among other healings — powerful manifestations of God’s love.

“I’ve seen people’s anxiety and depression healed fully in an instant,” she said. “Isn’t God good?”

