Singer Reveals Shocking Angelic Encounter: ‘So Powerful’

Billy Hallowell
07-21-2025

Jenn Johnson of Bethel Music recently recounted the moment she claims to have seen an angel in her hospital room — an encounter that brought her great joy and peace.

 

Johnson told CBN News the shocking moment took place when she was about to be taken in for a C-section for her daughter’s birth.

“I’ve never before or since seen an angel, but an angel appeared in my room,” she said on the red carpet of the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards. “He had a bald head and a gold earring, and he just looked at me and nodded and then turned back to his posture.”

It was a moment that had a profound impact on the singer — so much so that she wrote a song based on the experience.

“Peace went through my body,” Johnson said. “And I wrote the song, ‘Mention of Your Name,’ out of that moment.”

The worship leader said she assumed she would be scared during the encounter — but wasn’t. Johnson said she actually hopes to have more experiences like it in the future.

The moment was especially encouraging as Johnson was facing a C-section and needed in those moments the peace the angelic meeting offered.

“I was so peaceful and I was just like, ‘Oh, you’ve got this, Lord — you’ve got this,'” she said. “And it was amazing. I wanna see more. I’ve never before or since, but I’m like, I’d love to see more.”

And this wasn’t Johnson’s only supernatural encounter. She also recalled a miraculous healing from a leg injury. For a few years, a back problem left her leg essentially “dead,” but she recalled powerful prayers that changed everything.

“My leg was dead for a couple years where I couldn’t really feel anything,” she said, noting that she was prayed over one day and her leg instantly healed.

About The Author

Billy Hallowell writes for CBN's Faithwire.com. He has been working in journalism and media for more than a decade. His writings have appeared in CBN News, Faithwire, Deseret News, TheBlaze, Human Events, Mediaite, PureFlix, and Fox News, among other outlets. He is the author of several books, including Playing with Fire: A Modern Investigation Into Demons, Exorcism, and Ghosts Hallowell has a B.A. in journalism and broadcasting from the College of Mount Saint Vincent in Riverdale, New York and an M.S. in social research from Hunter College in Manhattan, New York.
