Singer Reveals Shocking Angelic Encounter: ‘So Powerful’

Jenn Johnson of Bethel Music recently recounted the moment she claims to have seen an angel in her hospital room — an encounter that brought her great joy and peace.

Johnson told CBN News the shocking moment took place when she was about to be taken in for a C-section for her daughter’s birth.

“I’ve never before or since seen an angel, but an angel appeared in my room,” she said on the red carpet of the 2025 K-LOVE Fan Awards. “He had a bald head and a gold earring, and he just looked at me and nodded and then turned back to his posture.”

It was a moment that had a profound impact on the singer — so much so that she wrote a song based on the experience.

“Peace went through my body,” Johnson said. “And I wrote the song, ‘Mention of Your Name,’ out of that moment.”

The worship leader said she assumed she would be scared during the encounter — but wasn’t. Johnson said she actually hopes to have more experiences like it in the future.

The moment was especially encouraging as Johnson was facing a C-section and needed in those moments the peace the angelic meeting offered.

“I was so peaceful and I was just like, ‘Oh, you’ve got this, Lord — you’ve got this,'” she said. “And it was amazing. I wanna see more. I’ve never before or since, but I’m like, I’d love to see more.”

And this wasn’t Johnson’s only supernatural encounter. She also recalled a miraculous healing from a leg injury. For a few years, a back problem left her leg essentially “dead,” but she recalled powerful prayers that changed everything.

“My leg was dead for a couple years where I couldn’t really feel anything,” she said, noting that she was prayed over one day and her leg instantly healed.

