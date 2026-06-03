‘Sesame Street’ Sexuality Post Sparks Backlash

“Sesame Street” isn’t on Easy Street anymore.

The PBS series — a long-running program geared toward toddlers — is facing scrutiny over a social media post commemorating the start of Pride month. The post in question features an image of the characters’ multicolored furs stacked to create a rainbow image.

“Happy Pride Month from Sesame Street!” reads the caption of the post. “Join us in celebrating and uplifting the LGBTQIA+ members of our community.”

Texas-based Pastor Josh Howerton responded to the post, “Guys, there is no universe in which it makes sense to message to children about sexual desires, regardless of worldview. Stop and think about what you’re doing.”

Brilyn Holland, an up-and-coming conservative activist, called the post “gross.”

“There’s no scenario where Elmo telling kids to follow their sexual desires isn’t strategic grooming from activist[s] cosplaying as educators,” he wrote on X.

Turning Point USA, the conservative activist organization founded by the late Charlie Kirk, replied to the “Sesame Street” post, “This is literally a show meant for young children.”

Another social media influencer, known as Jack Unheard, wrote, “Don’t let your kids watch this absolute garbage.”

This is not the first time the PBS show has delved into sexuality during the month of June.

In addition to frequently posting about Pride month, in 2021, “Sesame Street” commemorated the time of year by introducing a homosexual couple in its Family Day episode, which aired on YouTube and HBO Max.

The episode showed Nina introducing Elmo and his friends to her brother and his husband, played by Chris Costa and Alex Weisman.

“Sesame Street has always been a welcoming place of diversity and inclusion,” wrote Alan Muraoka, who plays Alan on the show. “So I’m so excited to introduce Nina’s brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street. … I am so honored and humbled to have co-directed this important and milestone episode. Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family. Happy Pride to all!!!!”

CBN News’ Tré Goins-Phillips and Billy Hallowell discussed the latest controversy in the video below:

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.