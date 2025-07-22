Scottie Scheffler’s Viral Moment After Open Victory Proves His True Values

Scottie Scheffler isn’t in it to win it — but he just did.

The 29-year-old professional golfer just won the Open Championship days after asking, “What’s the point?” It might sound a bit weird to hear those words from one of the most successful golfers in the game right now, but his point was this: golf is great, but it can’t replace what really matters.

“This is not a fulfilling life,” he said during a press conference last week. “It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from the sense of the deepest places of your heart. There’s a lot of people who make it to what they thought was going to fulfill them in life and then … you get to No. 1 in the world and they’re like, ‘What’s the point?'”

Scheffler, who is open about his faith in Jesus Christ, admitted he constantly wrestles with why he wants to win “so badly” when he knows victories like that — while certainly an accomplishment — are fleeting.

He called the game “one of the greatest joys” of his life, but told reporters it doesn’t “fill the deepest wants and desires of my heart.” Instead, he said, it’s his family that does that.

“That’s why I talk about family being my priority, because it really is,” he said. “I’m blessed to be able to come out here and play golf, but, if my golf ever started affecting my home life or if it ever affected the relationship I have with my wife or with my son, that’s gonna be the last day that I play out here for a living. This is not the be-all, end-all; this is not the most important thing in my life.”

It’s no surprise that, after winning the Open, Scheffler’s young family made a beeline for him.

Check out these photos of the championship winner with his wife Meredith and their son Bennett from the moments after his victory in Northern Ireland:

Press Association via AP Images

AP Photo/Francisco Seco

At a press conference after the championship, Scheffler, who has previously said it’s his trust in Jesus that “defines me the most,” told reporters he is grateful for his new achievement but said the most rewarding moment was seeing his family after it was all said and done.

“That’s a pretty special feeling,” he said. “It’s one that’s very hard to describe, but it’s something I’m very grateful for and something I’ll hold onto for a long time.”

