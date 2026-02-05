Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Prayers, Releases Video to Missing Mom, 'God’s Precious Daughter'

Savannah Guthrie and her sister and brother pleaded for proof of life during an emotional video message (Photo credit Savannah Guthrie/Instagram)

Arizona investigators gave an update today on the missing persons case of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of “Today” show host Savannah Guthrie.

While law enforcement officials say they believe the 84-year-old woman is “still out there,” they have not identified any suspects after five days, but they have discovered some important clues about the case.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday that DNA tests showed blood found on Nancy Guthrie’s porch was hers.

Authorities say her porch camera was disconnected in the middle of the night, and shortly afterward, her pacemaker was disconnected from her Apple device.

“Right now, we believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home,” Nanos said at a news conference.

On Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie, her sister Annie, and her brother Camron pleaded for proof of life during an emotional video message to their mother’s kidnapper.

“We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please reach out to us,” Savannah begged.

"Our mom is our heart and our home. She is 84 years old, her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive," she continued.

She grew emotional, her voice cracking as she addressed her mother directly, saying the family was praying for her. “Mommy, if you are hearing this, you are a strong woman. You are God’s precious daughter,” she said.

Savannah thanked supporters for their prayers, saying, "We feel them, and we continue to believe that she feels them too."

In an earlier post, she also requested ongoing prayers:

"we believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.

thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment..."

At least three media organizations have reported receiving ransom notes that they handed over to investigators. The notes reportedly contain information that makes them very credible.

Nancy Guthrie is believed to have been abducted on Saturday night and was reported missing on Sunday after she didn’t show up at a church. She has high blood pressure, a pacemaker, and heart issues, according to reports.

President Trump spoke with Savannah Guthrie on Wednesday and said he has directed federal authorities to help where they can.

Hundreds of people prayed and placed candles on an altar during a vigil at a Tucson church on Wednesday night.