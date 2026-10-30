From Refugee to Rapper to Reaching Millions: Ruslan KD Makes the Case for Godly Ambition

He fled ethnic violence as a child, learned English from gangster rap and cartoons, and spent years "kicking and screaming" before he came to faith. Now, the entrepreneur, hip-hop artist, and content creator reaches more than a million people from a 400-square-foot garage. In a candid conversation with Studio 5, he explains why he believes ambition, rightly understood, belongs to God.

Ruslan KD is a lot of things at once: entrepreneur, YouTube creator, hip-hop artist, former church staffer, and now author. His new book, Godly Ambition, is what he calls a distillation of everything he has learned so far.

"It is 20 years of my wisdom," he says. "Through building a YouTube page, through being a full-time hip-hop artist from 2015 to 2020, being on staff at a church and ministry. Everything I've ever learned in one book."

His path to that book runs through a Soviet-era ethnic cleansing, a rough childhood in early-'90s San Diego, a skeptic's long argument with God, and a decade of grinding before music became a full-time job. Through all of it, he says, the question was never whether to be ambitious. It was what that ambition was for.

From Baku to America

Ruslan is ethnically Armenian. His family lived in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan, then part of the Soviet Union, where Armenians and Azerbaijanis had long lived side by side. In the late 1980s, that coexistence collapsed in what became known as the pogroms of Baku. He describes a massive ethnic cleansing that displaced about half a million Armenians.

"It was just a really spontaneous rising up of the Azeri people turning on the Armenians," he says. "And the Soviet Union didn't really step in to do anything about it."

His father is Armenian; his mother, adopted by an Armenian family, is Ukrainian or Russian by birth. Because they were fairer-skinned, he and his mother were the last in the family to leave.

His clearest memories are of Soviet scarcity more than the violence itself. "I remember stuff like food rations," he says. "You'd get a box of food and you would line up." During one water shortage, the family had no running water. "We'd get a tub of water that we had to split as a family for days at a time."

Of the ethnic cleansing, he recalls only fragments: a sense that things were wrong, his father having to leave, and the urgency of getting out. "Thankfully, I don't remember witnessing a lot of the violence," he says.

As a child, he admits, he didn't fully grasp what was happening. "I'm on my cartoons, I'm on my music. I don't really quite understand what's going on." After a stretch in Moscow, the family made its way to the United States. He already had a picture of America in his head, built from Michael Jackson and a few bootleg movies his dad brought home.

"I knew it was awesome," he says. Then he arrived, and the culture shock hit. "Not knowing the language, not knowing the customs, not understanding Americans. The culture shock was pretty wild."

Learning English Through Hip-Hop

The family settled in California near San Diego. Today, the city is known for its beauty. In the early '90s, it was a different place. Around 1992, San Diego's homicide rate was higher per capita than most major cities, and gang culture was taking hold.

Hip-hop arrived through that same environment. A friend's mother let a group of children listen to Dr. Dre's The Chronic and, soon after, Snoop Dogg's Doggystyle. When the tour came to town, he went to an arena to see the show. "I had to have been one of the only white kids there," he says, "one of the only kids there."

"I wish I could say I liked LL Cool J, (and) some of the more positive stuff," he adds. "But generally, no." West Coast rap, Warren G, Snoop, and Tupac, was the soundtrack of his childhood. It was also his English teacher. "Literally learning English through hip-hop music and cartoons. That's how I learned English."

By 10 or 11, he could freestyle, with a vocabulary beyond most kids his age. He was also heading down a dangerous road. "By this point, I've been arrested, I'm breaking into homes, I'm smoking weed, doing drugs, the whole thing," he says. "But I discovered that I'm not built for this life. I am not a tough guy, I'm not a criminal. This is not me." When his mother moved the family to a new neighborhood, he got out "by the skin of my teeth."

In high school, he set his sights on the NBA. "When you're coming from an element like that, you can rap or you can hoop." Then reality intervened. "I had to be reminded that I'm Armenian," he laughs. "There's never been an Armenian that's made it to the NBA." He was cut from the junior varsity team.

Teammates had already been telling him to take his rapping seriously. The same year he was cut, he got his first computer. He began recording demos, then producing his own beats, teaching himself without any music theory. He began burning CDs and selling them at school.

Shows followed, then paid shows. In 2007, he was flown out for the first time for a Christian television show called The Mix Masters Lounge, followed by show dates the next year. "It was a very small, gradual thing," he says. "It took over a decade to go full-time." He made music full-time, and his catalog, including the song "Millionaires," is available on streaming platforms.

Kicking and Screaming Toward Faith

Ruslan did not grow up in church. "I had a pretty rough childhood growing up," he says. "That led me to the reality that I don't believe there is a God, and if there is a God, he definitely doesn't care about me."

"Some people grow up in Christian homes, and I'm very jealous of them having parents that love Jesus," he says. "Some people hear the gospel the first time, they put their hand up, they say their prayer, they surrender to the Lord. That was not my testimony. It was years of kicking and screaming to come to the Lord."

Even after he started attending church, there were two or three more years with "one foot in, one foot out," he says, still living the way he had before. The intellectual turning point came through apologetics, specifically Josh McDowell's The New Evidence That Demands a Verdict. "Okay, I believe that Christianity is true," he remembers concluding. "I believe Christianity makes the most sense of reality."

Then came another year or two of working out what that meant in practice. "What does that mean for who I am as a student, who I am as a rapper, who I am as a friend, who I am as a son?"

The moment of full surrender came heading into his senior year of high school, at a Miles McPherson crusade. On July 4, 2002, he made his first public profession of faith.

"That's why we were created, to be in relationship," he says. "Our primary focus is to be reflections and image bearers of God. To know Him and make Him known. Foundationally, that is why all of us are here."

Two Extremes, and a Third Way

Godly Ambition grew out of Ruslan's frustration with how both the culture and the church talk about drive. He sees ambition going to one of two extremes.

The first is ambition as an idol. "Whatever you feel like your purpose and your vision is for your life, you're going to do everything you can to get to that, and you're going to clobber other people," he says. He points to today's "hustle bro culture" of 18-hour workdays and no sleep. Inside the church, he says, this shows up as the prosperity message: "Name it, claim it... your words create your worlds."

The second extreme is nihilism. The housing market is wrecked, the future is ruined, "so why even try? I might as well just YOLO it." In church circles, he says, this sounds like pastors who claim that all ambition is evil. "That's just not what the Scriptures say."

So he went digging. The New Testament, he found, uses two different words. Eritheia, selfish ambition, is the kind James warns against: getting ahead by any means necessary. But a second word, philotimeomai, appears three times, and Paul uses it approvingly. In Romans, Paul makes it his ambition to preach the gospel to people who don't know Christ. In 2 Corinthians, he makes it his goal, or ambition, to please God.

The passage that "glued it together" for Ruslan is 1 Thessalonians 4. Paul writes to a church that is doing relatively well but is distracted by end-times speculation and neglecting daily responsibilities. His instruction: make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, work with your hands, and mind your own business, so you won't depend on anyone and your daily life will win the respect of outsiders.

"I was like, that's it," Ruslan says. He sees a direct parallel to a generation consumed by conspiracy theories and rapture speculation. "All those things should compel you to have more godly ambition. I want to usher in God's kingdom. I want to make sure that I'm the hands and feet of Jesus, and I'm managing and stewarding and taking good care of the things that are in front of me."

Time, Talent, and Treasure

The book organizes that stewardship around three resources.

Time. "Time is something you can never get back," he says, "but you can learn from other people's mistakes." He often tells audiences that there's a future version of them depending on the decisions they make today. For him, that means his marriage and not putting ministry ahead of his kids. For a college student, it might mean asking whether the fraternity and the student loans are worth it. "A lesson that maybe took me 10 years to learn, you can learn in a year or in six months." He calls this compressing time for other people, a way of redeeming the days, as it says in Ephesians.

Talent. Everyone has gifts, he says, whether innate or learned. He has watched friends with criminal backgrounds come to faith and see their entrepreneurial instincts redeemed. Pointing to Paul's line that God's gifts are irrevocable, he applies it to his own abilities. "My ability to make music, my ability to communicate, my ability to use cameras and technology and live stream, those are all things that should be leveraged to point people to Jesus."

Treasure. Part of this is financial. He cites Paul's warning that whoever is unwilling to work shouldn't eat. But he also means treasure in a broader sense: the opportunities of being alive right now. He recalls learning about mutual funds in high school and being told he'd need $2,000 and a financial planner to even start. "Today, you can pull up an app and buy index funds right on your phone."

Yet this generation is "the most depressed, the most anxious, the most sedated, the most isolated, lonely people ever," he says. Quoting entrepreneur Daniel Priestley, he describes this as the era of the hyper-distracted or the hyper-creative. "You could either be a hyper-consumer... or I can actually take inventory of all these things I've been given and contribute something and create something."

A Million People, One Garage

Ruslan started on YouTube in 2015 and now has more than a million followers. Asked what that number means to him, he is honest. "I don't think my brain can comprehend what that even means."

He offers a comparison. The night before the interview, he spoke to roughly 200 people at a young-adults ministry, and even that many wanting to talk, ask questions, and take pictures felt overwhelming. Meanwhile, his operation is surprisingly small. "I'm literally in like a 400-square-foot garage, reaching a million unique users on YouTube a month. That's utterly insane."

The scale comes with a cost, including negativity when "a certain pocket of the internet discovers you" and the risk of becoming numb to the numbers. "This video got 100,000 views today. 100,000 people is a lot of people." In-person events keep him grounded. "Being amongst the people, praying for the people, spending time with the people, that reminds me this isn't just a thing I do on the internet from my garage. This is holy ground. This is sacred."

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Loving the Church Enough to Critique It

His podcast and videos tackle religion and spirituality, sometimes including uncomfortable stories and pointed critiques of church leaders. He says that comes from love, not cynicism.

"I have a deep love for the church," he says. "That is the only institution that Jesus established. He didn't start a charity. He didn't start a nonprofit. He didn't start a business. He established his church."

He draws a clear line. Secondary doctrines like Calvinism or speaking in tongues are fair ground for friendly disagreement. Overt false teaching, or leaders living lives "incongruent" with what they preach while keeping power, is different. "That creates a recipe for disaster, and it hurts how people perceive Jesus, because the way they perceive Jesus is through His bride."

He notes that real courage isn't calling out someone you oppose. It's telling someone on your own team, "This was wrong, you've got to cut this out." He acknowledges that callout content can become a way to make money on social media, and he keeps himself in check by making sure he celebrates more than he criticizes. "For any time I'm critical of a false teacher, I could point to six videos of me celebrating amazing pastors."

He is optimistic about what he sees in the pulpit. Today's prominent preachers, he says, are "not preaching a cotton-candy, watered-down gospel. They preach verse by verse. They preach long. They preach hard." And he sees people, especially young men, coming back to church. "I get naturally defensive of the church," he says. "But when we misbehave, we have to be able to call our own balls and strikes."

The Final Word

For all the ground his story covers, from Baku and San Diego to the stage and the garage studio, Ruslan comes back to one conviction about why he wrote the book.

"I believe that every person is created in the image of God, and God has a unique design for them," he says. "I want to spark something, to quicken something in them, to get fully aligned with what God has for them. To get fully surrendered, to be a fully integrated Christian. Because when they do that, when they walk in the fullness of that, it's in their best interest."

Godly Ambition is available wherever books are sold. Ruslan KD's videos, podcast, and music are available on YouTube and major streaming and social platforms.

This article is adapted from a Studio 5 one-on-one conversation with Ruslan KD. Watch more on the Studio 5 with Efrem Graham YouTube channel.