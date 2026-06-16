The United States team prays after defeating Paraguay during a World Cup Group D soccer match in Inglewood, CA, near Los Angeles, June 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Marcio J. Sanchez)

From Pulisic's 'Bible Time' to Team Prayer on the Field, US Gives 'Glory to God' at World Cup

The U.S. Men's National Team is already off to an incredible start as the United States hosts the men's 2026 FIFA World Cup for the first time since 1994.

American soccer fans are celebrating the amazing teamwork displayed during the U.S. men's opening game that led to a 4-1 victory over Paraguay. Part of that teamwork comes from a deep faith bond between many of the players who are boldly displaying their active faith in Christ.

After the team's victory over Paraguay, defender Mark McKenzie led the 2026 team in a group prayer (as seen ABOVE).

In the lead-up to the competition, U.S. players also weren't shy about how their faith helps them through the game pressures.

Star winger Christian Pulisic is a leader on and off the field, too, talking about his "Bible Time" and even sharing Bible verses on his Instagram.

In his 2026 docuseries called PULISIC, the team leader highlights the importance of his Bible-reading routine, revealing his men's Bible study that he calls "Bible Time" with his teammates.

Pulisic also told CBS in a 2021 postgame interview how his Christian faith gives him drive and strength in the sport: "I've had to continue to prove myself over and over again, but, as always, I reach out to God, and He gives me strength. With that behind me, nothing can stop me, really."

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Today, Pulisic's teammates are demonstrating faith leadership in their lives, as well.

The U.S. national team's goalkeeper, Matt Freese, recently spoke with Sports Spectrum's "What's Up" podcast on how his Christian faith opens doors for his career. "God's given me so many opportunities within this game and within my career. I still have a role to play in that. I still have to do my part and take that opportunity and do something with it," Freese said.

From clutch midfielder Weston McKennie, whose social media bio declares "All glory to God," to defender Chris Richards helping run Bible studies at Crystal Palace, many on this U.S. team are serious about their faith.

While these newer players, such as Pulisic, McKenzie, and Freese, actively platform their Christian faith, Jesse Bradley, a former player, is an example of how Christianity has long-established roots in the U.S. Men's National Team.

In an interview coming soon on the new podcast by CBN Sports, Bradley revealed how his support for the team and their faith in Christ inspired him to launch "watch party" outreaches during the World Cup.

"Our strategy was to start the World Cup with a watch party. Then we have 100 physical watch party kits that we give out to people in our church. So they will all be having watch parties in their homes until July 19. Multiplication was the vision," he told CBN Sports. MORE TO COME...

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MORE: Jesse Bradley Urges Us to Be Ambassadors of Christ