PRAY: Southern Gospel Artist Guy Penrod Facing 'Serious' Health Diagnosis

Grammy-winning Southern Gospel singer Guy Penrod disclosed Monday he is facing a “serious” health diagnosis and is in need of divine healing.

Penrod, 63, shared limited details about his health during a livestream with fellow Gaither Vocal Band alumnus Mark Lowry.

“This is not something that can be healed,” the recording artist said, meaning there are very limited medical interventions that could successfully treat the diagnosis. “It’s serious. It’s blood stuff in the bones and [has to do with] producing blood.”

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While he has not yet disclosed what he’s facing, Penrod and his wife, Angie, “aren’t freaked out” and “are not casting a net of fear.”

“We all serve the same God,” he said. “I’m not the guy that likes to hide away, for the most part. The trouble or difficulty we’re going through, I’d just as soon have a team of warriors like you praying and call[ing] on God and bringing my name up to Him.”

Lowry, 68, interrupted Penrod to suggest they pray right then for the Lord “to touch and heal our brother Guy.”

“Father, thank You so much for Guy Penrod,” prayed Lowry. “Thank You for all he has meant to my life all these years. Lord, You know more than the doctors do about his situation, and nothing ever takes You by surprise. Father, will You touch Your son and heal him from the top of his head to the sole of his feet, Lord? Would You fix whatever needs to be fixed? Would You guide the doctors’ minds? Would You give them supernatural wisdom? Lord, would You put Your warring angels and Your healing angels all around us right now, Lord, to protect and to touch Guy, Lord Jesus?”

Penrod, for his part, brought up the account in Matthew 8:1-4, when Jesus healed the man with leprosy:

Large crowds followed Jesus as he came down the mountainside. Suddenly, a man with leprosy approached him and knelt before him. “Lord,” the man said, “if you are willing, you can heal me and make me clean.” Jesus reached out and touched him. “I am willing,” he said. “Be healed!” And instantly the leprosy disappeared. Then Jesus said to him, “Don’t tell anyone about this. Instead, go to the priest and let him examine you. Take along the offering required in the law of Moses for those who have been healed of leprosy. This will be a public testimony that you have been cleansed” (NLT).

The “Then Came the Morning” singer began praying for whatever health issues those watching the livestream might be facing.

“Father, we pray for our brothers and sisters as they walk the road of life and they deal with what comes at them,” he said. “May Your Spirit encourage, uplift, heal, deliver, strengthen, provide [for] all the needs that are represented here. Provide for all of them, Father. We know that You don’t need. You don’t need. You say that ‘I’m here for You.’ Isn’t that amazing? He just says, ‘The thing that makes me happiest is meeting all of your needs and seeing you whole and healthy and well.’ So thank You. We receive that, Jesus. Give us a fresh dose of Your love for us, because we know that, by understanding that, it produces the byproduct of good fruit. Thank you for it. And we receive Your love today, Jesus. We say, ‘Thank you.’ Amen.”