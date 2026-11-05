Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) is taken off the field due to injury, Nov. 1, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

'Pray for Jack': Badly Injured NFL Player Trusts in God - 'My Faith in God Has Never Been Stronger'

An NFL player who suffered a frightening injury on the field Sunday is making progress and publicly leaning on his faith during his life-changing ordeal.

Jack Campbell, a linebacker for the Detroit Lions, suffered a neck injury while making a tackle during Sunday's game.

As he lay motionless on the field, medical personnel put him on a backboard and took him off the field and to a hospital.

After the game, the Lions' coach spoke to his teammates in the locker room. "We do not know anything else at this point. So here's what I want to do, man... We're gonna take a knee and pray for Jack."

Wednesday, Campbell put out a statement announcing he has full movement in his lower body and is making progress with movement in his upper body.

He thanked everyone who has stood by him for their love, prayers, and support.

"My faith in God has never been stronger. I know He has a plan for me, and I trust in that plan. I know there may be challenges ahead, but with my faith, my family, and so many people in my corner, I know we'll get through this," he said.



PHOTO: Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell (46) an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, AZ, Oct. 11, 2026. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Campbell went on to thank the athletic trainers and medical personnel, as well as the team at Henry Ford Hospital, who have taken care of him on and off the field, during and after the injury.

"I'm incredibly grateful for the professionalism, compassion, and care you showed me. The way you handled everything and looked after me when I needed it most is something I'll never forget. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

"...Please continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. We feel the love, and I can't thank everyone enough.

God is good. My faith is strong."

FULL Statement from Jack Campbell

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