PRAY: Amanda Jenkins Endured Cancer Surgery During Latest Season of 'The Chosen'

Dallas Jenkins, the creator of "The Chosen", has revealed that his wife, Amanda, has been experiencing a difficult health season, enduring a double mastectomy after a breast cancer diagnosis.

He told evangelist Nick Vujicic on his "No Limbs No Limits" podcast on his YouTube channel, that not only has his daughter been living with a chronic, painful illness for 8 years, but Amanda was struggling to hope for healing from cancer because her daughter hadn't been healed.

During the discussion, Dallas also explained that his wife has since reached a point where she is grateful for what she is going through, as the experience has drawn her closer to God and provided insights she would not have otherwise gained.

Vujicic offered some encouragement, too, pointing out that even in the suffering we experience in life, God promises to use it for good.

"If God hasn't actually physically healed you today, there is some glory that's going to be revealed. He never wastes pain. All things come together for the good for those who love Him, who've been called according to His purposes," Vujicic shared.

Watch Their Entire Discussion About the Problem of Pain:

Dallas first revealed in February during ChosenCon about his wife's diagnosis, and in March she underwent follow-up surgery.

Please be praying for Amanda's healing, that she would be cancer-free, and that the Jenkins' daughter would experience a supernatural touch from God.



