Pop Star Michael Bublé Says 'Strong Faith' Is Key to True Richness

In an interview clip that’s circulating on social media, pop singer Michael Bublé said true wealth doesn’t come from material possessions but from deep faith and close family ties.

“Rich isn’t what you think it is, kid,” he said. “That word, ‘rich,’ that your friends use — rich, it sounds like money, and stuff, and things, and Lamborghinis, and tickets to go see Messi. That’s not rich.”

The “Crazy Love” singer-songwriter continued, “Rich is having a strong faith. Rich is having a great family and loving your family. Rich is having great friendships. Because those ‘rich’ things they’re talking about — the money — the people that I know that have the most stuff are the most miserable people that I know. And I don’t know how else to explain it, you know.”

Bublé said on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast with Steven Bartlett that he understands critics might say it’s “easy” for someone like him — an entertainer with a multi-million-dollar net worth — to say true wealth can’t be found in money and materialism.

“But it doesn’t take long to realize that life has nothing to do with stuff,” he said. “We’re all sitting on that deathbed. We’re all gonna die — every single one of us. And nobody looks back and says, ‘[Expletive], I wish I’d collected more stuff.'”

Content warning: Bublé does use occasional expletives in this interview.

Bublé’s comments about faith come years after his then-three-year-old son Noah was diagnosed with liver cancer — an earth-shattering development that pulled the recording artist off the road and away from his career for a time.

While the singer’s son has remained cancer free in the years since, Bublé told Bartlett he will “never” be carefree again and admitted that, in that season of crisis, he realized, “I don’t think I had my priorities straight.”

While Bublé’s advice is certainly salient, it’s important to note he doesn’t explicitly identify as Christian.

During a 2023 interview with The Guardian, he said, “I wouldn’t call myself a God-fearing Christian. I wouldn’t classify myself as a religious person. I am not afraid of it. I have a really wonderful and personal relationship with my faith. But it’s not a heavy thing, I’m just not that guy. I don’t want to pretend that I am.”