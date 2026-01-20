Players Give God the Glory in Prayer-Soaked College Football Championship

Indiana Hoosiers QB Fernando Mendoza #15 celebrates after the Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship Game on January 19, 2026. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)

The Indiana Hoosiers are celebrating their first college football championship today. The undefeated team won 16 games this year, beating the Miami Hurricanes 27 to 21 in the National Championship last night.

The game began with quiet prayers as God-fearing athletes from both sides knelt beforehand to seek God on the field. Multiple videos show Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza and Miami QB Carson Beck and many other players praying publicly, their faith on display for the world to see.

Faith was on display during the game too as Miami RB Mark Fletcher Jr. pointed the world to Christ. Right after scoring a touchdown, he used sign language to tell the camera and everyone watching "Jesus Loves You."

Later, Mendoza led his team to victory in a pivotal moment with just 9 minutes left in the game. On fourth down, he ran it up the middle and lept into the end zone to give his team a 10-point lead.

Now Mendoza is a national champion and the Heisman Trophy winner. He's a strong Catholic who told reporters two days before the game, "I know God has gotten me to this point, and I owe so much to him. I can't thank him enough, and I give him all the glory..."

CBN Sports spoke with many of the players who also shared their faith in the days before the game.

Indiana Hoosiers WR Charlie Becker explained how team Bible study has been key to bonding the locker room together.

More powerful clips of the players sharing their faith are available by following CBN Sports on Facebook.

WATCH more from CBN Sports: Carson Beck, Omar Cooper Jr, and Others Reflect on God's Path to College Football Championship