Persecution Watchdog Responds to Whoopi Goldberg's America-Iran Comparison
07-01-2025
Outrage, frustration, and shock recently surrounded “The View” host Whoopi Goldberg’s proclamation that seemed to claim life for Black Americans is similar to that of those living under Iran’s horrific dictatorship — a place where citizens have virtually no free speech or religious liberty.
Jeff King, president of International Christian Concern, a persecution watchdog, joined CBN News to fact-check Goldberg’s claims, explain the religious persecution situation inside Iran, and offer his perspective on why he believes the TV host’s contentions are wrong.
Here’s what he had to say:
