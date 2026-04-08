Perez Hilton Is Reading Through the Entire Bible: 'God Saved Me'

In an emotional video posted Monday, Perez Hilton shared he is reading the Bible “from start to finish” for the first time. The celebrity blogger’s public faith journey was sparked by a 21-day stay in the hospital that culminated in a near-death experience from which, he said, “God … saved me.”

“God presented Himself to me in the hospital,” Hilton said. “And then healed me, [He] did something that I can only describe as a miracle. I had been calling out to God for years, opening my heart and inviting Him and now I no longer need to have faith, I no longer need to hope to believe; I know that God is real and that God loves me.”

After surviving sepsis, Hilton said he now believes he was hospitalized again by “divine intervention.” He went to an appointment late last week with his laparoscopic surgeon to have a drain removed and, when Hilton showed up, he was limping. The doctor noticed, examined it, and sent Hilton to the emergency room. It was there the hospital discovered he had developed deep vein thrombosis.

“God destroyed me — destroyed me — more than once, to build me back up stronger and better than before,” he said.

The well-known internet personality, whose real name is Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr., said he is “so inspired” by Scripture and has been “at times shocked and overwhelmed in beautiful and wondrous ways.”

Hilton, an openly gay single father of three children, said he is going to start documenting his Bible-reading journey, acknowledging faith-based content is not what his audience is used to from him. But, he said, “If you don’t like this content, you can just not watch it.”

He told followers he will be sharing insights into what he is reading several times a week.

Please continue to pray for Hilton and that the Lord would bring the right people into his life to help encourage and disciple him in his newfound faith in Jesus.

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