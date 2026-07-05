'The Passion of the Christ' Getting Theatrical Re-Release Ahead of Highly Anticipated Sequel

More than 20 years after becoming a box-office sensation, “The Passion of the Christ,” director Mel Gibson’s 2004 biblical epic chronicling the 12 hours leading up to Jesus’ crucifixion, is returning to the silver screen ahead of the Oscar-nominated film’s highly anticipated sequel.

Fathom Entertainment and Lionsgate announced Wednesday the movie will return to theaters across the U.S. from Sept. 10-17, newly remastered in 4K quality with Dolby Atmos sound.

The re-release precedes the planned premiere of “The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One,” on May 6, 2027.

Moviegoers who screen “The Passion of the Christ” will also see a behind-the-scenes preview of the upcoming film, according to Lionsgate, the studio distributing Gibson’s upcoming movie.

“‘The Passion of the Christ’ remains one of the most extraordinary theatrical experiences ever created,” Kevin Grayson, president of worldwide distribution for Lionsgate, said in a statement. “For millions of people, it was far more than a film — it became a powerful shared cultural and faith experience. Bringing it back to theaters in a stunning new restoration allows longtime audiences to experience it in an entirely new way while inviting a new generation to discover it in theaters for the very first time.”

While actor Jim Caviezel portrayed Jesus in the first film, which was nominated for three Oscars, the Catholic star will not reprise his role in the follow-up movies centering on Christ’s resurrection.

Finnish actor Jaakko Ohtonen, 36, will portray Jesus in the new movies.

Given it has been 21 years since the first film debuted, the original cast has naturally aged and, because the new movies pick up just three days after Jesus’ crucifixion, it would require a great deal of CGI and makeup to de-age the earlier actors.

“It made sense to recast the whole film,” an unnamed source told Variety.

The studio announced this week that “The Resurrection of the Christ” is quite lengthy and, as such, will be split into two films. The first movie is slated for release on May 6, 2027, followed by part two on May 25, 2028.

Watch the videos above for more information about Gibson’s films.

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