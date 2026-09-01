'Only Jesus Fills That Space': Gospel Shared with Fans at Seattle Sounders Game

The Gospel was recently preached at a Seattle Sounders game as Major League Soccer fans encountered the hope of Jesus Christ at Lumen Field. Fans stayed behind for a Faith & Family Celebration, including worship and a message from former MLS All-Star Paul Arriola.

Arriola, who currently plays for the Sounders and was also a U.S. Men's National Team (USMNT) player, shared how his relationship with God has helped him overcome family tragedies and injuries during his career. He said he has found hope in Jesus, encouraging others to do the same.

Jesse Bradley, a former professional soccer player who's now a chaplain for the Sounders and the USMNT, tells CBN News his goal at the event was to reach the crowd with the good news about Jesus.

"There's a God-shaped vacuum in every person. Only Jesus fills that space," he shared with the crowd.

"God is with you in the most difficult days. God does His greatest work in the darkest moments because after the death of Jesus, we have the resurrection and indestructible hope. God is faithful," he said.

Bradley added, "The joy of the Lord is our strength. Our city needs healing and restoration. It's time for us to step up and be part of the solution. God empowers us to love our neighbors. Soccer brings the world together, but the love of God truly unites us."

One Voice Worship led seven songs as people were united in singing to God with hands lifted in the air. The diverse gathering included people of all generations and many nations.

Bradley reports that one fan said, "Never in a million years would I have thought that I would hear my favorite worship song leaving a Sounders match. God is good. All the time!"

Hundreds of Try Praying booklets were shared which include the faith stories of several professional soccer players. Other ministry moments took place too, including times of prayer, as fans expressed their thanks to the Sounders staff for this special event.

Learn About Bradley's Ministry: Just Choose Hope

During the recent World Cup in the U.S., Bradley and other evangelists also took the opportunity to reach out to fans about victory through Jesus. MORE HERE.

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