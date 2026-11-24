NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A year after it opened its doors in downtown Nashville, the Museum of Christian & Gospel Music is not the same place it was on opening day. It is bigger, fuller, and, according to the people behind it, still growing every week.

The museum opened on October 3, 2025, steps from the historic Ryman Auditorium. It is the first museum in the country built to tell the full story of Christian and gospel music, from hymns and Southern gospel to Black gospel, contemporary Christian music, worship and hip-hop.

"I think we have the most comprehensive museum for all genres of Christian and gospel music that people will see anywhere," executive director Steve Gilreath said when the museum opened.

A museum that grows every week

Michael Nolan, the museum's co-creator, says first-time visitors from last fall would barely recognize the place. "This is not the same museum," he said. "This museum literally grows; every week there's something new."

The numbers back him up. Nolan estimates the museum now holds somewhere between 30 and 50 percent more artifacts than it did on opening day. He says he stops by every week or two and asks the staff to show him what's new.

Much of that growth came from people who saw the museum open and decided their own keepsakes belonged there. "When people realized this was a legitimate, honoring place for Christian and gospel music, more people said, 'Hey, I went looking in my closet, and I found this thing,'" Nolan said.

Walls that were blank a year ago are now filled. Some additions include:

The original handwritten lyrics to "Friends," the Michael W. Smith song,

A ukulele from Francesca Battistelli,

Boots worn by Mary Mary from a Dove Awards performance,

A jacket from gospel composer Richard Smallwood,

and a pop-up exhibit on Amy Grant's career, which includes her first royalty check.

A group effort

Supporters raised nearly $15 million to build about 11,000 square feet of exhibit space over 17 months. The exhibits showcase hundreds of artists.

"It's hard to build a museum," Gilreath said. "I've been to 30 museums getting ready to run this one and create it. I've been all over the country." He added that false starts were no surprise: "The amazing part is that we got it done. We're open. Thank you, Jesus."

Nolan was there before the building existed. He remembers walking the empty space with Gilreath while the director pointed out where each piece would go.

The result, he says, has gone beyond the plan. "It's better than what we were imagining. And that's not because of Steve, and it's not because of me. It's because of the collaborative effort, that we're honoring God in the presentation of the gospel music message."

The hardest part of the job is what's missing. "We don't have every Christian and gospel artist in this museum," Nolan said. "Every day someone walks in and says, 'Where's so-and-so?' And we go, 'They're not here. We haven't found a place for that person.'"

More than a collection

For the people who built it, the museum's purpose has never been about gold records or star power. It's about the moments when the music met people's lives.

Gilreath described it as a prayer when the museum opened. "It's a prayer for connection," he said. "Taking people back to the moment they met our Savior. And many, many times that happens in conjunction with music or at an event."

He hoped visitors would see a festival poster or a recording studio setup and say, "I was there," or "That's when I gave my life to Jesus."

A year in, Nolan says that is happening. He recalls a man who walked through the exhibits and stopped at the display on Love Song. The man told staff it was at a Love Song concert that he gave his life to the Lord.

"It gives people a chance to remember," Nolan said. "There are thousands of lives that have been changed or encouraged, or worship has gone to another level," he continued. "It's not about the artist. It's about what the music does, what it accomplishes."