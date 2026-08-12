'No Limbs, No Limits: The NickV Story' Coming to Theaters Next Month

"No Limbs, No Limits" captures the powerful story of inspirational speaker Nick Vujicic's early life, revealing how Christ trades beauty for ashes.

As a top three speaker worldwide, Vujicic inspires billions of people, declaring Christ's ability to use any willing heart no matter the circumstances.

Coming to theaters September 25, 2026, "No Limbs, No Limits: The NickV Story" will follow how Vujicic's life became one of extraordinary resilience, hope, and Kingdom influence despite being born with no arms or legs.

The film features deeply personal home videos revealing intimate moments Vujicic and his family experienced. However, all of them proclaim one final message of hope.

"It was humbling. Revisiting some of the darkest seasons of my life hasn't been easy, but neither was watching my family relive it with me. At the same time, we celebrate the lives that have been changed and the people who have come to Christ along the way," Vujicic told CBN News' Studio 5. "It's amazing to have footage my mom had the foresight to capture when I was little, and I'm so grateful she did. Every frame of this film points back to one thing—what God can do with your broken pieces when you place them in His hands."

More: No Limbs, No Limits - The NickV Story

While the film takes the viewers through Vujicic's "real" and "raw" life, it is not meant to glorify him or his accomplishments but rather acknowledge the God who spoke a better word when his physical condition declared defeat.

"People can expect the real deal. It's raw. The highs, the lows, and stuff I've never shared publicly before. This film isn't about what "Nick" has done. It's about what God has done with a guy born without arms and legs," Vujicic shared.

"I want folks to walk away inspired and knowing they're not too broken, too forgotten, or too far gone; everyone's life has purpose," Vujicic told CBN News' Studio 5.

For Vujicic, the film's overall success is not measured in ticket sales or reviews, but on the millions of people who may leave the theater inspired and transformed by the name of Jesus Christ.

"I want people to walk away knowing their limitations don't define their potential when they're in God's hands. If He can use a man with no arms and no legs to reach the nations, He can absolutely use you. You just have to say yes. My hope is that folks leave inspired to trust Him and live boldly for Him. At the end of the day, the real win isn't ticket sales or reviews; it's about a million people watching 'No Limbs, No Limits' and walking out changed forever in Jesus' name," Vujicic concluded.