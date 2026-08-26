Nicole C. Mullen Gets Candid About Sin, Betrayal, and God

Singer Nicole C. Mullen is on a mission to inspire people to make “godly decisions.”

Mullen said her new book, It’s Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing: Courageous Stories to Inspire Godly Decisions, was written to inspire others to look to the Lord as they navigate their lives.

“I love it that it says over in Matthew 6:33, it gives us the formula,” she said. “It tells us to seek first the kingdom of God and His righteousness — His right way of doing things, His right standing, and then He promises that everything else that we need, whether it’s relationships, finances, whether it’s health, whether it’s mental sanity … whatever it is that we need will be added.”

Mullen said her book intends to encourage people in this area, explaining how being candid and sharing her journey with sin and struggle is helpful to others. This meant opening up about domestic violence, betrayal, and other personal matters.

Listen to the latest episode of “Quick Start”

“I know that even in my weakness, Christ is strong,” she said. “I say all the time, ‘Lord, I bring my weakness to the table,’ and sometimes it comes with embarrassing moments. Sometimes it comes with me not looking as good as I would want to look. But at the end of the day, He’s always the hero; He’s always the champion.”

Mullen said she shared some personal anecdotes and stories in the book for that very reason. The singer pointed back to Scripture, too, where some raw and candid stories often show people’s flaws.

“Even in the Scriptures, I find that there are no perfect people except one … and that’s Christ Himself,” she said. “Everybody else was messed up. Everybody else … just made horrible decisions and all kinds of things, but I find that, when they sought God — when they did it His way, He gave them success through it, even if it didn’t turn out the way they thought.”

With that in mind, Mullen said she brought together numerous stories showing this very dynamic in her book, It’s Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing.

“I wanted to pull out everyday people to show us that we don’t have to be famous to make the right decision and have great impact,” Mullen said. “We just have to be found faithful to do what God has called us to do in the moment, and, when we do that, and oftentimes it’s in scary situations — it’s in difficult times.”

When we’re faced with right or wrong, Mullen said God will show up and give us what we need.

“Even if we don’t see it in the moment, we can trust God to know that He’s working together for our good and the benefit of other people as well,” she said.

Ultimately, Mullen said Christians must show up and “seek first the Kingdom of God” in any and all seasons.

“The Bible speaks to everything,” she said. “Even though the cultures may have been different, human nature … still the same. We still face the same fears, the same temptations, the same desires, the same insecurities.”

Find out more about Mullen’s book, It’s Never Wrong to Do the Right Thing.