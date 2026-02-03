'My Identity Is in Jesus': TPUSA Reveals Lineup for Super Bowl 'All American Halftime Show'

Turning Point USA has announced the music artists who will headline its alternative "All American Halftime Show" as the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks face off Sunday in Super Bowl LX.

Many Americans have been upset that the NFL's Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 will star Bad Bunny, a music artist known for flaunting sexuality who reportedly plans to dress in drag and promote a "queer" LGBT agenda during the show.

DETAILS: Bad Bunny to Reportedly Push 'Queer Icons' During Super Bowl

To provide a family-friendly alternative, TPUSA announced it's featuring four patriotic performers:

Kid Rock

Brantley Gilbert

Lee Brice

Gabby Barrett

THE LINEUP FOR THE ALL-AMERICAN HALFTIME SHOW IS HERE!



Watch Kid Rock, Brantley Gilbert, Lee Brice, and Gabby Barrett THIS SUNDAY pic.twitter.com/xwurEhdB13 — Turning Point USA (@TPUSA) February 2, 2026

While many people will recognize Kid Rock, the other three artists are country singers who might be less famous, but they are each known to be devoted Christians.

Brantley Gilbert frequently incorporates his faith into his music and public life. He often discusses how his faith in God is a major part of his life and songwriting, as well as his role as a husband and father.

He wrote on X when he released his album "Tattoos" that the songs "highlight everything from my faith to my family to everyday life and give a snapshot as to where I am right now as a husband, a father, and just a man."

One example of his faith-based content is his song "My Faith In You," where he refers to reading the Bible: "That's why I'm thumbing through these pages, They say the answers are in red... And I'm still asking You for help, Because Lord I just can't help myself..."

Gabby Barrett is an outspoken Christian who seeks to put her faith, family, and a Godly marriage first, before her career. She released a Christian single called "Jesus on a Train," and often shares how her beliefs guide her life.

Barrett told Taste of Country that being a Christian is her primary identity, stating, "I fell in love with country music, but being a Christian is my identity. My identity is in Jesus. And so that changes everything."

And finally, Lee Brice also calls himself a "follower of King Jesus" and urges fans to find a Bible-believing church.

Brice holds a special connection to TPUSA after he wrote a tribute to Charlie Kirk in the wake of his assassination. Here's that song, which talks about "some iron nails and a wooden cross," and it's all about The Kingdom of God coming to earth.

"The All-American Halftime Show" will air on DailyWire, OAN, National News Desks, plus TPUSA streaming platforms.

