MTV Star Leaves Gay Lifestyle After Encounter With Jesus

Davis Mallory was once an MTV star who lived an openly gay lifestyle while simultaneously adhering to what he called a Christian identity.

Last year, though, “The Real World” star shocked fans when he shared a testimony during a Christian conference, and it went viral. Then, earlier this month, he again found himself in the headlines after sharing images with his now-girlfriend.

The initial reaction to his testimony was so intense last year that he said he faced death threats online in the wake of conservative and Christian activist Charlie Kirk’s murder.

This sparked a fair amount of fear in the reality TV star and singer — until God spoke through people and everything changed.

“I was singing in Hawaii and, on my flight home from Hawaii, I fell asleep on the plane, and I woke up, and all I heard was, ‘Lean not on your own understanding,’” Mallory said. “And I knew a little bit — that that was somewhere in the Bible, but didn’t know fully where it was. But I knew that God was saying, like, ‘I got you. You don’t understand what’s happening right now, Davis, but I got you.’”

The next day, he had a dream where he was working with men in an Army bunker, and he felt like God wanted him to be around other men of God. So, that night he went to a Bible study where he was prayed over. That same evening, a woman randomly approached him and said the Holy Spirit had prompted her to share a verse with him about fear.

“She said, ‘I can tell you’re very afraid right now, and the devil wants you to stay afraid because you’ll make mistakes because you’ll trip,’” he recalled, noting that these events, teamed with other messages from God, finally brought him to a place of peace surrounding his story.

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This experience last year — and God’s provision — has enabled Mallory to speak out over the past few weeks and boldly share his journey to Jesus with total confidence.

“I have complete peace,” he said.

The journey for Mallory has been a fascinating one, as his ascent on reality TV in many ways hinged on his formerly gay identity; today, it rests on Christ.

“I … was thinking about the experience of being on a television show 200-plus years ago, making me famous for being gay, so to speak,” he said. “And the fact that I’m dating a girl today. If all of this was not on television, no one would know about it.“

Mallory, who grew up in a conservative and Christian household before initially coming out as gay, said there are many people going through similar circumstances in their personal lives, explaining that he believes God has used his journey and story to reach others.

His journey is one that he’s openly reflecting on, explaining that he dated girls during his childhood before finding his affections turned toward men. Somehow, he said, being gay “overrid” his beliefs. But, over time, Mallory said everything transformed.

“For me, it was just gradual,” he said of his realization that homosexuality isn’t in line with God’s will. “It was failed relationship after failed relationship. It was falling in love with a man for him to then cheat on me with another man, and then to do it all over again, and all over again, and finding these relationships that were non-monogamous that were really lustful, and were really unfulfilling.”

Eventually, this mourning turned into questions. And when a Christian woman named Rachel came into Mallory’s life, he started digging deeper into faith — and questioning it all. When he attended a Christian conference and heard ex-porn star-turned-pastor Joshua Broome speak, something shifted.

“The fruits of my lifestyle was what was robbing me, and it was actually Josh Broome and going to a Christian conference, hearing John 10:10 spoken where the devil comes to rob from you, to steal from you, and to kill you, and I thought about the homosexual lifestyle.”

Mallory said he realized that the lifestyle was robbing peace from many around him, noting he had friends who had committed suicide and were unhappy; some even caught HIV. Others were simply unhappy that their expectations weren’t being met or found in same-sex relationships.

“I was just seeing that that lifestyle was really not producing the fruit of joy,” he said.

As Mallory’s friendship with Rachel grew, so did her spiritual influence. Over time, he started feeling an attraction to her and the two began dating — something that has transformed the MTV star’s life.

His relationship with Rachel has shown him a great deal about the true meaning of love.

“I was also seeing how lust will keep all of us attracted to every single person who’s beautiful because lust is just an attraction to beauty,” Mallory said. “But love is meeting the person that God designed for you.”

He continued, “And that was what I was finally feeling was this beautiful feeling of love, and I believe that every man, woman who has any kind of same-sex attraction can find this if they’re obedient and looking for it.”

Watch the rest of Mallory’s story above.

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