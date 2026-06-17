MLB Reprimands San Francisco Giants Who Wrote Bible Verses Next to Pride Symbol

The San Francisco Giants baseball players who wrote Bible verses on their hats during Pride Night have been reprimanded by Major League Baseball.

Giants pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker chose to add Bible verse references from Genesis 9 on the pro-LGBT pride hats they were given to wear. That section of the Bible is a reminder that the rainbow was given by God as a sign of an everlasting covenant of His mercy.

But MLB management wasn't thrilled with their Bible verse messages, warning against "future violations" that would result in fines.

Even though the MLB isn't upset about teams endorsing a pro-LGBT political agenda using their uniforms, the organization's statement contends that players are not allowed to make statements of their own on their uniforms:

"To be clear, this routine verbal warning not to wear the hat in future games is not disciplinary and had absolutely nothing to do with the content of the message. We respect players' right to free expression."

"However, writing of any kind, with any message, is prohibited per Major League Baseball's Uniform Regulations which provides in part that, '{a} Player may not write, attach, affix, embroider or otherwise display nicknames or messages on apparel or playing equipment…"

The Giants organization also put out a statement, saying in part, "The San Francisco Giants are proud to support Pride Night and the LGBTQ+ community... We also respect that individuals may make personal choices about participating in team activations... We understand that the choices by individual players have caused pain and anger in the LGBTQ+ community, and we are sorry for that."

The wearing of the Pride paraphernalia was reportedly a personal choice left up to the players. But CBN News analysts Raj Nair and Billy Hallowell point to a double standard, including the fact that the Giants did not explicitly acknowledge the "pain" they might be causing to players who hold religious objections to being guilted into supporting the LGBTQ+ Pride agenda.

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