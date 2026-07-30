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Mel Gibson's Warning About Spiritual Warfare Surrounding 'The Resurrection of the Christ'

CBN News
07-30-2026

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Mel Gibson's "The Resurrection of the Christ" is on the way. It's a two-part sequel to the global blockbuster "The Passion of the Christ" which was released more than two decades ago.

Part 1 of "The Resurrection" is expected to reach theaters on May 6, 2027, and Part 2 on May 25, 2028.

With fans so excited about the upcoming films about Jesus, some likely wonder what took so long for the two sequels to come to fruition. While that's not fully clear, screenwriter Randall Wallace said Gibson told him 10 years ago that making the movie could invite spiritual warfare and that "the devil doesn't want this movie made." 

Gibson told Wallace that he also believed that by making a Resurrection movie, there would be spiritual warfare as a result of that.

WATCH: Mel Gibson's Warning About Spiritual Warfare, Devil

Meanwhile, the legendary filmmaker recently unveiled new details about the upcoming two-part project.

"This film represents a major part of my life's work, and it has demanded everything of me as a filmmaker and as an artist," Gibson said of the project. "This is far more than a film to me. It's a mission I've carried for over twenty years to tell what I believe is the most important story in human history."

WATCH: Mel Gibson Reveals First Look at 'The Resurrection of the Christ'

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CBN News is a national/international, nonprofit news organization that provides programming 24 hours a day by cable, satellite and the Internet. Staffed by a group of acclaimed news professionals, CBN News delivers stories to over a million viewers each day without a specific agenda. With its headquarters in Virginia Beach, Va., CBN News has bureaus in Washington D.C., Jerusalem, and elsewhere around the world. What began as a segment on CBN's flagship program, The 700 Club, in the early 1980s, CBN News has since expanded into a multimedia news organization that offers today's news headlines