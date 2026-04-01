Lionel Richie Shares 'Jesus Is Love,' Carrie Underwood Sings 'How Great Thou Art' on American Idol

American Idol hosted its "Faith Music Night" this week in the first live show of the season. The wildly popular reality competition began this tradition on Easter Sunday last year. The Gospel message was spread with songs like "Jireh," "Nothing but the Blood," and "I Can Only Imagine."

American Idol Contestant Keyla Richardson shared with CBN News' Studio 5 what this event means for her as a mother and a preacher's kid.

Richardson said, "Well, because I come from a church back off in the woods and so to come to this type of platform, it's different, you know what I mean? Because I'm so used to giving it my all and that's what I'm going to do every time. I feel like God placed me here for a reason and that's to share my gift with the world and bring out what was in that church in the woods, bring it to America."



American Idol Judge Lionel Richie shared what it was like leading off the show with his song "Jesus is Love."

"I remember there's a point in time when it was East Coast, West Coast, every church, every, name it, and I would be afraid at some point to go to visit churches because right in the middle of the service, they said, Lionel, would you come and join the choir? And I said, you know, 'I'll just sit and listen' because everyone takes it to another level. But to do it on American Idol was such an honor," he told CBN News' Studio 5.



During the event, American Idol Judge Carrie Underwood performed the famous hymn "How Great Thou Art" with 2025 American Idol contestants Filo, Canaan James Hill, and Kolbi Jordan. She described the emotions behind performing it



"I mean, more than anything, it's joyful. It is having that... We get so wrapped up in our day to day and our frustrations and our lives, and I feel like we're really good at getting distracted. And that's a tool. That's a tool of the devil. So just to be able to have a moment to say, 'I think of all the things that You've made, how great Thou art,' how great is that? How wonderful," she told CBN News' Studio 5.

American Idol contestant Kyndal Inskeep shared with CBN News' Studio 5 what was happening inside for her during the event.



Kyndal said, "I was weeping every other sentence and every other song, and I really just felt like the Holy Spirit just moved tonight."



American Idol Host Ryan Seacrest shared his thoughts on the event, too.

"I look forward to this, starting with the Faith Night. And I look forward to this. My mother looks forward to this... Yes, what a twist. At the end, I was reaching for the results card, and they said, we're going to have to postpone it. With so many votes coming. So, we got to get it right. It's a live show, that's what happens."



The elimination results will be revealed next Monday, April 6th.



