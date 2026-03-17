'Let Us Pray Without Ceasing': CeCe Winans Launches 20 Day Prayer Campaign

Legendary Christian music artist CeCe Winans recently announced a 20-day "Pray the Word" campaign leading up to Easter 2026.

"My heart has been really heavy for our world and everything that's happening around us," Winans said in a video posted on her social media platforms. "I truly believe that now is the time that we need to come together to seek the Lord."

Winans said, "So, over the next twenty days leading up to Easter I want to invite you to join me in praying each day and every day. I'll be sharing a short video with a prayer focus, really probably a scripture and just pray over that scripture. Because when we pray the word of God it ensures that we're always praying the heart of God. And that's what we need right now so desperately. So, I hope you'll take a few moments to pray along with me for our world, for our communities and for one another."

Winans also invited fellow artists to join the prayer campaign.

"Use your platforms over these next twenty days and encourage prayer as well," she commented. "My prayer is that we can come together in unity and pray the will of God and bring these things before our Heavenly Father, trusting that He hears us and that He is still at work."

The multi-award-winning Gospel artist shared about the power of prayer.

"This is the confidence that we have when we pray according to His will that He hears us. And if we know that He hears us, then we know that we have the petition that we've asked for," said Winans, citing 1 John 5:14-15.

The prayer initiative will focus on praying scripture with Winans kicking off the first day with 2 Chronicles 7:14 which highlights the need for humility and repentance:

"If My people, which are called by My name, shall humble themselves and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."

Winans is encouraging prayer for America, the world and our communities.

