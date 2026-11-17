Former supermodel and businesswoman Kathy Ireland is praising God for her husband Greg’s survival after the engine of his commercial fishing boat caught fire and he miraculously survived.

Ireland revealed on Instagram that the boat was entirely destroyed, with one item notably surviving the harrowing ordeal: a Bible.

“Greg went to the harbor to assess the damage,” she wrote. “The boat and all its contents are no more. Besides our commercial fishing licenses, the only thing on the boat that survived is his Bible! Completely unscorched! My heart is overflowing full!”

Ireland shared remarkable images of the torched vessel and the totally pristine Bible, sparking awe from friends and fans.

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In an earlier post, she initially described the difficult nature of losing the fishing boat.

“Life is really hard and really beautiful,” Ireland wrote in an Instagram description of a video showing the boat on fire. “God is great. I’m on the road for business and grandchildren so Greg was out alone. Engine exploded and a fire quickly melted all navigation equipment and survival raft!”

The Kathy Ireland Worldwide founder went on to thank those who prayed and helped rescue Greg. Beyond all else, though, Ireland praised the Lord even amid so much loss.

"Most of all, we thank our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ for this miracle of his survival,” she said.

Ireland concluded her message with the text of Isaiah‬ ‭43‬:‭2‬, which reads, “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; And through the rivers, they will not overflow you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be scorched, Nor will the flame burn you.”

Continue praying for Ireland and her family as they cope with the fallout of this tragedy.

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