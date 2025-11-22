Kardashian Slams Psychics For Failed Prediction and Ex-Medium Jenn Nizza Responds

Kim Kardashian poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the television series "All's Fair" on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025, in London. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Kim Kardashian is slamming psychics for reportedly incorrectly predicting her performance on the bar exam.

The entertainer-turned-aspiring lawyer recently revealed she had fallen short on the exam, which prospective candidates take before being admitted to practice law in the U.S.

Kardashian recently unleashed on some of the psychics she had reportedly consulted on the matter.

“I’m just letting you guys know that all of the … psychics that we have met with and that we’re obsessed with are all … full of s***,” she said in a TikTok video.

Jenn Nizza, an ex-psychic who is now a Christian, told CBN News Kardashian is off-base and failing to understand the true issues unfolding in the psychic world.

“She sees them as a pathological liar because the prediction didn’t come true,” Nizza said. “But they’re also lying when they’re pretending to be her deceased father, and that’s what I don’t think that she understands.”

Nizza said Kardashian and others don’t realize that psychics get their information from demons.

“She’s just looking at this result of a prediction, which is made by a demon,” she said. “And demons do not know the future. So she’s kind of throwing the baby out with the bathwater in a sense here, and she’s failing still to see the truth of the matter. And she’s going up in arms and contributing to the deception.”

Nizza also addressed the fact that psychics are many times wrong, despite some predictions coming to fruition.

“The predictions will not always be correct,” she said. “Does it happen sometimes? Yes, just from the planting of seeds and self-fulfilling counterfeit prophecy, but demons are not God. … They don’t have the power of God to know the future.”

Nizza continued, “So what happens is these demons will lie … they’re lying spirits, and they’ll pretend to be Robert Kardashian to hook Kim.”

She said demons know information because they have long observed human beings and know people’s patterns. Their predictions are, thus, educated guesses.

“You and I can make predictions, and I talk about this all the time with a high rate of accuracy, but we’re not God,” Nizza said. “So we’re not going to know the future. Only God knows the future.”

The former medium warned that those who seek psychics so diligently end up finding themselves kept away from “the only way, truth and life, and his name is Jesus Christ.” Rather than walking in truth, she said these people end up “walking in the false light.”

“You’re trying to hold to the standards of the world, which is run by the devil, which is subjective, and you start overlapping sin after sin after sin, more New Age practices,” she said, warning that these practices can lead people to spiritual oppression or even possession.

Ultimately, such chaos can harm relationships and stunt people mentally, emotionally, and physically. Watch above for more from Nizza.