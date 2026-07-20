Justin Bieber Uses Biggest Stage Ever to Worship God with 'Everything Hallelujah' at World Cup Final

Justin Bieber didn't use his brief moment on the world's biggest stage to sing one of his pop hits. He used it to worship.

On July 19, during the first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final—held at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey—the Canadian singer appeared on stage with just an acoustic guitar to perform "Everything Hallelujah." It was a decision that surprised millions of viewers who had expected to hear some of his biggest hits, such as "Baby," "Sorry," or "Love Yourself."

During the performance, Bieber altered the song's final verses, replacing the original lyrics with the phrase, "It's the World Cup, hallelujah."

A song born of faith

"Everything Hallelujah" is a gospel-soul track released in September 2025 on Bieber's album *Swag II*. Its lyrics list the things he is grateful for, with each item followed by the word "hallelujah." In the song, Justin gives thanks for the little things in daily life and for the most important people in his world—his wife Hailey, his son Jack, and his parents—as well as for simple moments like walking, swimming, and appreciating nature.

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With a message centered on faith, hope, and gratitude, "Everything Hallelujah" is considered one of the most personal songs of the Canadian singer's recent era. Since the release of *Swag II* in 2025, Bieber has explored themes linked to spirituality and personal growth.

The song had already caught the attention of the Christian community prior to the World Cup, securing a spot in the top 10 of Billboard's Christian songs chart and debuting at number one on the Christian Streaming Songs chart.

A moment no one expected

Bieber shared the 11-minute show with Madonna, Shakira, and BTS, marking the first musical performance during the halftime break of a World Cup final. Even so, it was his performance that sparked the most conversation—not because of visual effects or hit songs, but because of the deliberate simplicity of a man with a guitar and a song of praise before billions of people.

For the church, the moment carries weight that goes beyond mere entertainment. With the world's eyes fixed on the most-watched stage in history, Justin Bieber chose to say "Hallelujah."

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