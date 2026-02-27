From 'Jesus Revolution' to 'I Can Only Imagine 2', He's Transforming Faith and Family Films

Andrew Erwin has been on a mission to “tell stories of redemption.”

Erwin, whose new film “I Can Only Imagine 2” was released Feb. 20 and raked in $8 million opening weekend, told CBN News his Kingdom Story Company has been on a quest to highlight the eternal and point people toward the truth — something he believes is urgently needed in today’s culture.

“There’s just been a craving, I think right now in America, in particular, for bold faith,” he said. “They want … especially the younger generation, the under 25 crowd, they’re like, ‘Gimme something concrete, real to believe in.'”

Erwin continued, “I think they’re looking for something really firm to believe in. And, so, I think the differentiators in our brand is the idea of bold faith meets authentic humanity — authentic human emotions and being able to find those things that are relatable and are believable.”

Erwin and his brother, Jon, have been at the forefront of faith and family-friendly entertainment, producing films such as “I Can Only Imagine,” “American Underdog,” “Woodlawn,” and “Jesus Revolution,” among others.

Andrew now runs Kingdom Story Company and Jon helms the Wonder Project, creating shows and films like “House of David.” As for Andrew, he said his mission to help an underserved audience remains.

The Erwins both entered into this calling after starting by making music videos for Christian artists — a quest that quickly grew into something else entirely.

Now, Andrew Erwin said his mission is more story-focused than anything else.

“The longer I’m in this job, the more I become interested in the stories and the less I become interested in myself,” he said. “I love what we do, but what I do is not who I am, and the more I found freedom in that ability to divorce myself from what I do, it allowed me to kind of do it with the right reasons.”

For Erwin, following God’s guidance is key, as he believes the Lord is deeply concerned with the motives and messages behind such projects. Watch above to hear him discuss his goals further.

