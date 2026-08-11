Jep and Jess Robertson Launch New Series About Faith: 'Beyond The Bayou'

Members of the legendary Duck Dynasty family, Jep and Jessica Robertson, are beginning a new television chapter. The couple returns to the screen in "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," a new series focused on faith, family, and purpose.

In an interview with CBN News, the Robertsons said the show reflects a season of change in their lives as they expand their roots from Louisiana to Texas.

For years, viewers watched Jep and Jessica as part of one of television's most recognizable families. Now, they are partnering with Great American Media on a series shaped by prayer, community, and a desire to live intentionally.

"We've been really blessed by the people who have come into our lives, and I think that's one thing that intrigued us about this journey of expanding our roots from Louisiana to Texas," Jessica said.

She added that faith has been central to the transition.

"God has allowed us to meet people along the way. Your family grows. We're all part of the body of Christ, so your community grows, and you can have that wherever you are. You just have to be intentional about it," she said.

In "Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou," the Robertsons head to the wide-open spaces of Texas for what they describe as a leap of faith. Before making the move, they asked friends and their pastor in West Monroe to pray with them about the decision.

At one point in the show, after that prayer, Jep reflects on what the moment meant to him. "When I see God open doors, I just want to have the faith and the gumption to walk through them," he said.

The series follows the Robertsons as they partner with friend Lance Autry to help develop Legends Comanche Moon Ranch near Dallas. The 2,400-acre property features privately owned ranchettes and is designed as a place where people can step away from the busyness of life and focus on family, faith, and community.

Asked what message they hope viewers take from the show beyond the setting and storyline, Jep pointed to the family's long-held mission.

"Really, we're just very simple people," he said. "It all started with our family, my grandparents, and just wanting to show what Christ is doing, and that Christ is King. My dad just happened to be a very interesting character who loved to hunt and fish, and he used that as a platform to show people God. What a cool way to do it."

Jessica said viewers can still expect the warmth and humor that made the Robertsons so familiar to audiences.

"We're still family, and that expands to your community, who you serve, and who you do life with," she said. "I think that's what people still want to see. They'll still get some Robertson humor. They'll still get us gathering around, eating together, and living at a slower pace. I think that's what people are really craving."

The show also highlights the couple's life with their five children — Lily, Merritt, River, Priscilla, and Gus — as well as their growing family of grandchildren.

Jep said their priorities have become clearer over time. "My mom has always said, and it's something I try to live by, a true friend cares about your soul, not just your happiness," he said. "And I feel like the older we've gotten, the more we care about our family's souls and our friends' souls, more than just what makes us happy."

That spiritual emphasis is at the heart of Beyond the Bayou. The series reflects values that have long guided the couple's life: loving God, loving people, and bringing others together in faith, hope, and love.

Jessica said that message is especially important in a divided culture. "We're on the same team. And for America, we can root for each other, too," she said. "We don't have to tear each other down. We don't have to be violent or hate-filled. There is hope. And the greatest commandment is love. For us, we love other people even if they hate us."

"Jep & Jess: Beyond the Bayou" begins streaming August 13 and premieres on Great American Family on August 15.