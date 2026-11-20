Three-time Grammy-winning gospel artist Donnie McClurkin is officially retiring from the music industry, but not from ministry. He's just released his last recorded album, and it's titled "Finally."

Since rising to fame as a singer and pastor in the 70s to declaring his last album release in 2026, McClurkin has sold more than 13 million albums. In a recent interview, McClurkin told CBN News' Studio 5 anchor Efrem Graham why now is the time to "hang the hat up."

"To everything, there's a season, and it's time for every purpose under heaven. And when the Lord gives the instruction to hang the hat up, it's time to hang the hat up," McClurkin said.

While McClurkin will no longer release albums, he is still committed to doing live ministries and performing concerts.

"It's just commercially, it's just industry-wise, really. It just simply means that I won't be competing with the industry any longer and putting out CDs and whatever they call them today, but I'll still be doing the live ministries and the live concerts. But just the end of competing with yourself recording-wise," McClurkin explained.

Reflecting on how he came to fame through those who "let the stage turn" for him, McClurkin holds it is his turn, as an elder, to do the same for others.

"The music field is so full. Artists are being birthed every day just about. And it comes a time where those of us that are statesmen and elders need to let the stage turn and let those that God has ordained for this day take the stage. That's what we were here for in the first place, and that's how we got here. We got here through Andre Crouch. We got here through Edwin Walter Hawkins. We got here through Danibel Hall. We got through James Cleveland. And when the stage turned, we became at the forefront. And now just because the stage is turning on us now, we have to decrease so that others can increase so that the Gospel can be perpetual. It's about Jesus. It's really not about our persona," McClurkin said humbly.

Watch: Donnie McClurkin's Faith-Filled "Finally" Finale

McClurkin shared how some songs on his album were written years ago but are now being used to touch surrendered hearts today.

"Well, the song 'Yes, Yes, Yes,' I recorded that maybe about 10 years ago. And I just didn't think that it fit the genre. And so there's some songs that I wrote out of my relationship with God, just between He and I, and that was one of them. All that I can say to you is yes, there's no other answer. And with this, I pulled that out of the vaults and not knowing how it was going to land, but it wasn't a concern any longer. It wasn't a concern about how the industry would receive it. It was about how it would touch people's hearts that surrendered to God," McClurkin said.

Considering the seasoned gospel artists' 46-year-long career and counting, when asked to expand on the legacy he hopes to leave behind, McClurkin proclaimed he does not spend time thinking of his legacy because it is not about him, but Christ being glorified.

"I don't spend time thinking about legacy. I don't. Michael W. Smith said something just recently about how we've lost our focus and we put focus on the personalities as opposed to Jesus himself. And my only goal right now is to take all of the undue attention off of me and put it on Jesus and let him be the only focus of everything that we do.

"We make celebrities, but the truth of the matter is we're nothing without Jesus. And I want to make sure that my hands are clean, that I don't touch the holy thing with my cardinal hands, and I want to make sure that Jesus Christ is not obscured by my big-headed ego. I want to make sure that I lay everything at His feet and that He gets all of the glory for everything that's done, man. That's all that I want to do," McClurkin declared.