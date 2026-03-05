It's Hollywood's Biggest Faith and Family-Friendly Night, and CBN's 'Miracles' Film Could Win Big

Hollywood’s biggest night celebrating faith and family-friendly entertainment is set to hit the small screen. The Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala, a show celebrating “hope and inspiration” in entertainment,” will air March 5 on Great American Family, Great American Pure Flix and GFAM+.

Filmed last month at the Avalon Hollywood, the event honors films and TV shows that celebrate faith, family, and inspiration. The television broadcast of the Movieguide Faith & Values Awards Gala will air March 5 at 8 p.m. ET.

The Christian Broadcasting Network’s “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles” is among the nominees at this year’s event.

Nominated for Movieguide’s new “Aletheia: Best Documentary Prize” category, the film, which explores powerful, real-life miracle stories, is up against Lee Strobel’s “The Case For Miracles,” “Dude Perfect: The Hero Tour,” “Kevin Coster Presents: The First Christmas” and “Mears: How One Woman Changed Christianity.”

Other Categories include “Best Movie For Families,” the “Best Movie For Children,” and the Grace Award For Most Inspiring Performance For Movies,” among others.

Some of the other nominees in various categories include “The Chosen: Last Supper,” “House of David,” Light of the World,” “Sarah’s Oil,” and “Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning.”

Movieguide was founded by Hollywood media critic and mogul Dr. Ted Baehr, who has built the organization into a behemoth in the faith and family-friendly space.

“Movieguide is the No. 1 family review service for movies and television shows,” a press release for the awards show reads. “With over 89 million monthly users, Movieguide is used by 1 in every 3 parents to determine which movies their family or children will watch.”

The description continues, “Additionally, Movieguide consults with major studios on what types of films will appeal to family audiences. Family films produce the biggest box office draws and the family film audience is the largest single demographic of movie-goers and television viewers.”

Tune in to see if CBN’s “Investigating the Supernatural: Miracles” wins the documentary prize. And stay tuned for the release of the second installment of the “Investigating the Supernatural” franchise, “Investigating the Supernatural: Angels and Demons,” releasing on the CBN Family App March 16.

We’ll leave you the trailer for the new film:

