'It Is No Longer I Who Live but Christ Who Lives in Me': Popular British YouTuber Gets Baptized

Popular British YouTuber Joe Weller recently got baptized after going public earlier this year about choosing to make Jesus Christ his Lord and Savior.

Weller, known for his comedy skits, music videos, boxing content, and survival challenges, shared an Instagram video of his baptism. Quoting Galatians 2:20, he reflected on what the moment meant to him and how Christ has changed his life.

"Baptism – I used to think this was some silly dunk in water that didn't mean anything, but having experienced the complete spiritual renewing that I received from the Holy Spirit in this journey that only Jesus can gift us, I am so excited to declare that I have been crucified with Christ," he wrote. "It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me."

In another Instagram post, the 30-year-old content creator opened up about his search for true fulfillment and his initial rejection of Christ as "a load of nonsense." However, amidst his search, God never gave up on him and saved him when he was at his lowest point, when nothing else could.

"I just want to say, I have been saved by the Lord Jesus Christ," Weller said passionately. "I have tried everything, everything, to try and feel genuinely fulfilled and at peace - spirituality, diet, travel here there everywhere, work, fame, money - I have tried everything that seems like it could work for me, and He never ever gave up. He never gave up when I was at rock bottom and He was the only place left to turn," Weller said. "He has genuinely transformed me. He has renewed my mind. He is the Truth, the Way, the Life that we are all searching for, and I am just so thankful and grateful that He never gave up on me."

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