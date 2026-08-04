'I'm Going to Call It a Revival': Forrest Frank Tour Pastor Reports 50,000 Students Saved

Tens of thousands of young people accepted Jesus Christ as their Lord and Savior during Forrest Frank's recent nationwide concerts, according to a pastor who shared the gospel on the tour.

Frank's 29-city U.S. tour officially wrapped up on August 1–2. Pastor Jonathan Pokluda from Waco Texas' Harris Creek Baptist Church served as an evangelist on Frank's "The Jesus Generation Tour."

Pokluda preached the gospel to thousands of fans each night, and he reports as many as 5,000 accepted Christ as their personal Lord and Savior at multiple events.

"I watched God heal people. I watched more than 50,000 people begin a relationship with Christ. Revival isn't something I read about anymore. I saw it," he posted in Instagram.



While Pokluda is no stranger to revivals – having participated in the UniteUS awakening happening on college campuses – the salvations he saw at Frank's concerts are leaving an extraordinary mark on his evangelistic career.

In a backstage interview with ChurchLeaders, the pastor also highlighted not only the number of people saved, but the revival's consistency.

"There's some nights we're seeing, you know, 5,000 people respond to the invitation to give their life to Jesus, to call upon the name of Jesus to be saved," he said.

"I've seen thousands," Pokluda continued. "But 5,000 – and then it's night after night after night. It's just unbelievable."

The revival wasn't limited to those holy moments during the concerts. Pokluda testified that lives all around the tour were also changed.

"Everywhere we go, we're looking for opportunities to share the gospel and have conversations," he told ChurchLeaders. "So we've just seen life-change all around the tour. Uber drivers and people in the hotel, everywhere you go."

As Pokluda shares the gospel, he acknowledges Forrest Frank's pure heart and anointing as a key piece to such a revival.

"I don't care what you call it, but I'm going to call it a revival," Pokluda declared. "It's just having a front row seat of this powerful movement of what God is doing in our country," he said.

"Especially Forrest, he's just so pure in heart," Pokluda added. "And I think Forrest is one of the people that he's anointed for such a time as this."

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