‘I Have Nothing but Gratitude’: Dallas Jenkins on Finishing ‘The Chosen’

“The Chosen” creator Dallas Jenkins was filled with gratitude last Thursday night just moments after filming the final scene of his popular biblical series.

Jenkins, who exclusively invited CBN News on set in Texas to witness those last moments, expressed his profound gratitude for how the show is coming to an end.

“I feel awesome because there’s no more days hanging over my head, no more seasons hanging over my head, we’ve done the work that we set out to go,” he said. “God provided everything that we needed.”

The last scene, which featured the disciples on a boat, was memorable because the vessel used in filming was the same seen in the first season of the show. The scene offered a literal and figurative full-circle moment.

“God has met us here in the waters so often,” Jenkins said. “I have nothing but gratitude.”

Ultimately, Jenkins said the mission behind the show has never changed, even as the audience has swelled to over 100 million people.

“We haven’t changed,” he said. “We’re still trying to do the work for God. We’re still humbled, we’re still surrendered, we’re still grinding.”

As for how the seven-season journey changed Jenkins, he said it offered him insight into God’s character and relationship with mankind.

“I’ve been a believer as long as I can remember,” he said. “I know God’s power. … I don’t think I knew quite as much as I do now from doing this show how intimate of a God He is, how personal of a God he is.”

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