'I Accept Jesus': 'Dilbert' Cartoonist's Final Message Before His Death

"Dilbert" cartoonist Scott Adams has died at the age of 68, issuing a posthumous statement declaring his decision to accept Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior.

In a livestream following his death on Tuesday, Adams' ex-wife Shelly Miles shared the statement he prepared before passing away. “I had an amazing life,” the statement said in part. “I gave it everything I had.”

"Next, many of my Christian friends have asked me to find Jesus before I go. I'm not a believer, but I have to admit the risk-reward calculation for doing so looks so attractive to me. So here I go: I accept Jesus Christ as my Lord and Savior and look forward to spending an eternity with him. The part about me not being a believer should be quickly resolved if I wake up in heaven. I won't need any more convincing than that. I hope I'm still qualified for entry."

Adams revealed in May that he had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of metastatic prostate cancer.

“Dilbert” once appeared in 2,000 newspapers worldwide, making light of the absurdities of office life. In 1997, he received one of the most prestigious awards for cartoonists, the National Cartoonist Society’s Reuben Award. That same year, “Dilbert” became the first fictional character to make Time magazine’s list of the most influential Americans.

While the comic genre tries to make comedy out of conflict, his controversial perspectives increased in his later years, and in 2023, Adams' comic strip was removed from syndication after he was accused of racism.

His final decision to embrace faith in Christ has also been met with controversy, with some critics questioning how genuine it was. So what does the Bible say about salvation, eternity, and the urgency of getting our spiritual houses in order? Click below to watch our discussion:



