‘Horrific’: Singer Lauren Daigle Unleashes Powerful Response to Charlie Kirk Killing

Christian singer Lauren Daigle released a powerful, strongly worded statement on Wednesday, calling Americans to prayer and fasting in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Daigle, who posted her lengthy statement via images on Instagram, said she’s committing to reading Scripture on social media and praying with fans throughout the remainder of September.

The singer held little back in her reaction to Kirk’s death and the tragic social media response.

“It’s horrific that our country is in such a polarized state that we believe the ruthless killing of someone is greater than sorting out disagreements,” Daigle said. “What have we become? Is this barbaric behavior what our forefathers gave their lives for?”

The “You Say” singer questioned what is happening in America and reminded fans that the real battle isn’t one between human beings. Instead, it’s spiritual.

“It’s not party against party,” Daigle said. “We are in a spiritual battle. Good versus evil. Light versus dark — ‘For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.'”

This citation from Ephesians 6:12 is a reality often overlooked in the heat of politics. But Daigle dug deeper and told her fans it’s far past time to “put on the full armor of God and bathe in Scripture.”

“Remind your spirit that God is sovereign and that He will overcome evil with good,” she said.

Daigle shared her own personal journey since finding out about Kirk’s killing, noting she became heartbroken and anxious after learning about his murder. She added that she was “truly in shock that we have diluted human life to whether or not they offend us, whether we differ or agree.”

“Is that all people are now?” Daigle continued. “Just vessels carrying an opinion? Do we have no respect for human life?”

The singer said both the assassination and the “brutally heartless comments” celebrating it prove some painful realities, including the impact social media has had on human interaction.

“We now see people in black and white text instead of seeing black and white text secondary to who the person IS,” she said. “Have we completely removed ourselves from ever offering grace? What is a society without grace?”

Daigle also explained her initial silence over Kirk’s death, noting she was processing privately and not looking at first to do so publicly. She also encouraged fans not to look to celebrities for the cure to societal problems, instead urging everyone to join her in prayer, Scripture, and fasting.

As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app, developed by our parent company, to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.