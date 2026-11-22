Actor Charles Esten has had a long, successful career in Hollywood. And while he often opens up about that experience, it’s his faith that has set the roots of truth and goodness in his life, with the performer sharing that his family took him to church early on.

“From an early age, it was part of my family’s week … going to church,” he said. “That was always part of it, and I had wonderful pastors growing up, and great youth involvement.”

Esten, star of the new film “Drummer Boy” — a movie in which he plays a Revolutionary War-era British Lord — said everyone needs to, at some point, make their own profession of faith.

“In Disneyland, they have those big gates where the whole family can go in if you’ve got two strollers and … the whole family walks in,” he said. “That’s not how a relationship… and faith works. It’s more the individual turnstile —you’ve got to find your way to that connection.”

Esten credited his parents with giving him spiritual guidance that helped him grow and learn from their examples.

“I was blessed by a mother that showed me the way and brought me to church and is such a good, loving person and lives out her faith very well,” he said. “And a father that … openly shared with me how he did it wrong. He taught me to be a better man, a better father, a better Christian.”

Esten said his dad’s efforts to focus on what not to do helped him navigate his own faith, with humility driving much of that journey.

“He was very open with that,” he said. “And it was a good blessing to me in my walk.”

Esten also spoke about the balance between “heart and mind” and apologetics. But he warned that even with good apologetics, a person must also radiate God’s love and spirit in order to reach others.

“You always have to have the balance of the heart and the mind … and just somebody that can just do their apologetics right down the line but isn’t radiating any kind of love or any of God’s Spirit — that’s a problem too,” he said. “I always felt in and around the love, and the warmth, and the spirit of it all, the mind of it all, was another proof of it to me.”

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As for “Drummer Boy,” Esten said the film has something for everyone.

“It’s about faith and family,” he said of the movie. “This movie’s for everyone.”

The actor spoke about his penchant for stories that deal with grace and truth, noting that it’s sometimes most pertinent to tell a story about these subjects through an antagonist — or a person who’s struggling to live them out.

“One of the ways to, I think, illustrate the power of grace is to show characters that are rejecting it, and to show characters that don’t have any,” Esten said. “Sometimes, maybe that can be difficult because that makes for a harder-going movie that’s less family-friendly.”

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