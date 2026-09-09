'He Was My Childhood Hero': Bo Nix and Tim Tebow Talk About Jesus and How Their Journeys Are Linked

Two iconic Denver Broncos quarterbacks are connecting over their faith in Christ, their love of football, and becoming fathers for the first time.

The Broncos organization brought Bo Nix and Tim Tebow together to talk about faith, football, and fatherhood before Nix and Tebow swap their football jerseys on Sep. 20th in a match-up with the Jacksonville Jaguars in Denver – the second game of the NFL season.

Swapping Nix's No. 10 for Tebow's No. 15 is special because the jerseys bear the Broncos' trademark logo, as well as handwritten personal messages to each other on the orange and blue back sides.

Growing up, Nix played football as a kid and at high school in Alabama, where he first met University of Florida Quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow at a Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) gathering.

"He was my childhood hero watching him play for the Gators," said Nix.

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He, like Tebow, later played quarterback for another Southeastern Conference (SEC) rival team, Auburn University.

Tebow remembers meeting Nix in Birmingham and later, during a televised college game, picking Auburn as the winner over Oregon, telling a national audience, "The name you're going to remember is Bo Nix."

Nix transferred from Auburn to Oregon for his senior year and afterwards secured a QB spot with the same National Football League team his childhood hero Tebow played for 13 years earlier.

Picked by the Denver franchise in 2023 and 2010, respectively, Nix and Tebow are most memorable as the only drafted quarterbacks in club history to win playoff games.

Besides playing in the SEC and for the Broncos, both quarterbacks point to their love of Jesus Christ as greater than their shared passion for football.

As new fathers for the first time at ages 26 and 39, respectively, Nix and Tebow now share love for their growing families that they view as incredible gifts from God.

Nix is grateful to Tebow for being somebody he could look up to as a kid and into his teenage years.

"I really understood why you did things; you were doing it for one purpose and person. You were literally trying to share Jesus," said Nix.

He determined to emulate Tebow in football and faith early in life. "I don't want football to be about me but about sharing the gospel," Nix told Tebow during their Jersey Swap video.

Tebow, who will personally give his jersey to Nix in Denver, wrote an inspiring message, then signed it, GB2, like he did when he was on the Broncos' team roster.

"Your faith, determination, and resilience are second to none. So proud of you. Your brother in Christ," Tebow wrote. "GB squared means God bless and Go Broncos," he added.

As quarterbacks who like to talk about winning, Nix remembers Tebow leading the Broncos to an overtime victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2011 AFC Wild Card playoff game.

It's remembered as the 3:16 win because five game statistics contained those numbers in that order.

The numbers also represent the Bible verse John 3:16, Tebow's signature eye-black message dating back to his days as a Florida Gators quarterback.

As CBN News reported, over 90 million viewers reportedly searched the internet for the meaning of Tebow's 3:16 message.

Tebow also pointed to Nix leading the Broncos to a 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills in an AFC Divisional Round earlier this year, when Nix broke his ankle, ending the season with surgery.

Beginning with Tebow and his wife Demi-Leigh in July 2025, both QBs are now fathers, experiencing for the first time in their lives emotions both gratifying and terrifying. Fatherhood has moved each closer to the heart of God, they agree.



"I think the thing that hit me the most, especially when we were putting Daphne in the car seat to take her home from the hospital, is the level of responsibility," said Tebow.

He remembers asking his wife at home, "Where's the game plan for this?"

"We've just been trying to figure it out and learn from people that have gone before us," Tebow said.

Nix and wife Izzy welcomed their baby girl, Riley Belle, on February 25th after the 2025-26 NFL season.

"It's been the biggest, life-changing moment for me," said Nix.

He also respects motherhood even more, now that his wife is a mother, and he's experiencing what it means to be a Godly father.

"When I leave for work, it's fine. Izzy's good. But if she leaves for a couple hours, I'm like, 'Can you please just come back home?'" Nix said.

This summer, the Tim Tebow Foundation's expert testimony regarding online childhood exploitation before the United States Congress led to legislation to curb it. And at the United Nations, Tebow and Ambassador Mike Walz recently presented ways in which U.S. efforts to end exploitation will aid nations globally.