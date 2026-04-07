'A Great Awakening': Film About the Revival That Shaped American Revolution Hits #6 at Box Office

A movie about the spiritual awakening that fueled the American Revolution for independence hit the number 6 spot at the box office over its opening weekend.

Despite only airing in 1,289 theaters, which is a third of the theaters showing the other top movies, "A Great Awakening" earned more than $2 million and a slot near the middle of the top 10.

The movie was released as America celebrates its 250th year of liberty. It's based on the true story of the evangelist Rev. George Whitefield, who became close friends with publisher and inventor Benjamin Franklin for three decades.

As thousands of people gave their lives to Jesus in response to Whitefield's gospel presentations throughout the colonies, Franklin resisted, describing himself as a pragmatic Deist who believed in God but valued science more. But that didn't stop Whitefield from having a profound impact on Franklin's life, leading to a pivotal moment in U.S. history.

With the colonies facing a fierce British monarchy that threatened to violently crush dissent, Whitefield focused on changing the spiritual climate in America. His fervor for the gospel helped fuel the first Great Awakening as he united the population with his thundering and faithful sermons and proclamations of liberty.

As the movie portrays, with the nation's freedom hanging in the balance, the founders discovered true freedom cannot only be written into law, it must be awakened in the hearts of the people.

"A Great Awakening" was produced by Sight & Sound Theatres and Roadside Attractions.

"As we approach America's 250th anniversary, we're honored to share this inspiring story of friendship, faith, and courage," said Joshua Enck, the President and Chief Story Officer of Sight & Sound Ministries. "It's a timely reminder that the soul of a nation is shaped not just by laws, but by the convictions of its people."

To learn more about The Great Awakening, or to purchase tickets, click HERE.