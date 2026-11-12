'God With Us' Brings the Nativity Story to the Modern Neighborhood

The oldest story of Christmas gets a new address in God With Us, a modern-day parable that moves the Nativity to an inner-city neighborhood. The faith-based drama opens in select theaters on November 13.

Written and directed by Jimmy Jenkins, the film follows a young couple whose love and faith are tested by a miraculous pregnancy. Its all-star cast includes Aspen Kennedy, Ashley Olivia Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, Rotimi, Gregory Alan Williams, Roger Guenveur Smith, Ashley Rios and Clifton Powell.

Studio 5 with Efrem Graham traveled to the First Baptist Church of Glenarden in Maryland, where the film held its red-carpet premiere, to sit down with the cast and crew.

A Nativity Story in the Neighborhood

The film centers on Mary Anne Thomas (Fisher) and Joseph "Junie" Love (Kennedy), childhood sweethearts from the inner city who find themselves on a divine mission. When Mary Anne learns she is carrying the promised Savior, Junie has to decide whether to believe her, and the community around them has to decide what to make of it all.

The filmmakers call it a drama with heart, humor and soul, built around grace, growth and unconditional love. The tagline sums up the stakes: "A young woman in an impossible position. A young man torn between trust and faith. A birth that could change the world."

The Story Behind the Story

For Jenkins, a preacher's kid whose father, Pastor John K. Jenkins Sr., leads First Baptist Church of Glenarden, the idea started in a juvenile detention facility. He regularly speaks to incarcerated teens, some just 15 to 17 years old and serving long sentences for murder.

One of those young men raised his hand with a challenge. "He said, 'Jimmy, you make movies. Why don't you just, like, create the story of Jesus, but just put it in my neighborhood,'" Jenkins told Studio 5. "When he said that, it was confirmation. I got to go do this. I got to go make it happen."

The yes didn't come easily. Jenkins said he was nervous for a long time, worried about how people would judge the film before they ever watched it and afraid it might hurt his career before it really got started. "Sometimes I've learned that the things you're scared to do is the thing God's calling you to do," he said.

He said casting followed the same kind of leading. "The right people came at the right time," Jenkins said. "God was really clear on who should be in the project."

Jenkins has a message for three kinds of moviegoers. He hopes unbelievers walk out asking, "Who is this Jesus that they're making this movie about?" and go read the Bible. He wants believers who don't feel worthy to leave knowing "that they are enough." And he wants churchgoers to stop judging and labeling people, because the people who don't look worthy are the ones God calls worthy. "Those are the people we should always love and care for," he said.

God With Us is Jenkins' second feature, after Sinners Wanted. He is the founder and co-owner of Gold Street Productions.

Making Mary and Joseph Real

Aspen Kennedy (The Forge) admits he never pictured himself bringing Joseph to life in an urban setting, but he was always open to it. He wanted to honor the true biblical story while showing that Joseph "was a real person," with real emotions to work through.

Ashley Olivia Fisher (Average Joe) believes audiences will see themselves in her Mary Anne. "I think Mary is relatable to everyone," she said. "We humanize these characters. I think it was us just tapping into ourselves and our own experiences."

At its heart, the film is a love story, and it doesn't skip the hard parts. Fisher said the couple's arc moves through betrayal, denial and finally trust, as Junie wrestles with whether his young love is telling him the truth. "I think so many couples can relate to that," she said, adding that the same tension shows up between parents and children and in relationships of every kind.

For Kennedy, Joseph's obedience was the most meaningful part. Despite what Joseph saw, and despite what he didn't understand, he set himself aside so God's plan could prevail. "That was a beautiful journey," Kennedy said.

Angels, Prophets and Skeptics

The supporting cast gives the story both laughs and weight.

Lil Rel Howery (Get Out) as Gabe, the film's version of the angel Gabriel, who is still trying to earn his wings. Howery said his inspiration was the angel in one of his favorite films, It's a Wonderful Life. "Humor is so important," he said. Making people laugh, he explained, is an easy way to tell a story that also has serious stuff in it.

Gregory Alan Williams (Remember the Titans) as Dr. Amos, whom he calls "the keeper of the prophecy."

Rotimi (Coming to America) as Walter Moon, a skeptic who isn't a believer and carries trauma from the church. Rotimi said Walter represents much of today's society and asks the same questions many people have.

Roger Guenveur Smith (Do the Right Thing) as Boozer. Smith said his character represents "a certain malevolence."

Ashley Rios (Cross) as Rosa Lee, a journalist and self-described truth seeker who still has her own doubts. "Once you find it, there's no going back," Rios said of the truth.

Clifton Powell (Ray) as Willie Earl, a no-nonsense, old-school father figure who brings conflict to the young couple's love story.

From a FaceTime Idea to the Big Screen

Rotimi and Howery serve as executive producers as well as cast members. Rotimi said Jenkins told him he had carried the script for six years. Rotimi was sold on the pitch, then sold again on the page. "When I read it, I said, man, masterful," he recalled. "This is going to change a lot of lives." He added that seeing Jesus portrayed by people of color "is going to do so much for us."

He called Howery right away. Howery said yes before he had even read the script. "I didn't know exactly what it was, but I felt it," Howery said. "Sometimes God has to tap you on the shoulder, and that's what it felt like."

For Rotimi, the finished film is a dream come true. "Two years ago, it was just a FaceTime idea," he said. "It's amazing to be a part of something like this."

"What the world sees as trash, God sees as gold"

One line from the film drew a strong response from the cast: "what the world sees as trash, God sees as gold." One cast member pointed to Romans 8:28 and said God uses all things for those who love Him. Another said the line is about not leaning on your own understanding, because what God gives "is not always glamorous."

Roger Guenveur Smith connected it to what he sees at home in Los Angeles: expectant young couples living under freeway overpasses with no roof over their heads, and young people around the world facing starvation and war. "The Bible is not an ancient document," he said. "It is a living, breathing text by which we should be living."

Rotimi tied the line to the scripture about the stone the builders rejected becoming the cornerstone. "It may not look like much," he said, "but God has a different plan."

On the red carpet, cast members described the set as a family. They said that atmosphere made room for God to do what He wanted through the project.

How to See 'God With Us'

God With Us opens in select theaters Friday, November 13. Tickets, group sales and church screening information are available at godwithusmovie.com/tickets.