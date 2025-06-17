‘God is SO Good’: Riley Gaines Sparks Cheers With Pregnancy Revelation, Response to Simone Biles

Former competitive swimmer-turned-activist Riley Gaines has announced she’s expecting a baby girl in September.

Gaines, who has achieved notoriety for defending women’s sports after infamously being forced to compete against a biological male, took to social media to reveal her pregnancy.

“Surprise! We’re 26 weeks pregnant!” she wrote in an Instagram post. “God is SO good all the time.”

Gaines shared numerous photos of her and her husband, Louis, standing aside a horse while holding sonogram images of their unborn child.

In a separate Father’s Day post, Gaines offered accolades to her husband. She commemorated “a new holiday to celebrate” him as their baby’s “dad-to-be.”

The pro-life messaging was prevalent not only in her celebratory posts but also in a speech she recently delivered — one in which she discussed the “undeniable humanity” of her unborn child.

“I feel this baby, this young girl kicking around in my stomach when I’m lying down to sleep at night,” she said. “I see the baby’s tiny little hands, her tiny little feet on the ultrasound. I listen to her heartbeat — ever since that first eight-week appointment. And guess what? It’s just like yours and it’s just like mine.”

.@Riley_Gaines_ humanizes her unborn baby after announcing she’s pregnant



“I feel this baby, this young girl kicking around in my stomach when I’m lying down to sleep at night. I see the baby’s tiny little hands, her tiny little feet on the ultrasound. I listen to her heartbeat” pic.twitter.com/uYU4BNXcju — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) June 14, 2025

Gaines’ announcement came on the heels of a social media uproar and dispute between her and legendary Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. The hoopla kicked off after Biles slammed Gaines over comments she made about a biological boy playing on a girls softball team.

Gaines has consistently pushed back against biological boys and men dominating female sports — and, for some reason, Biles decided to hit back at her. The gymnast took to X, where she lambasted Gaines as “sick” and then compared the former swimmer to a man.

“You’re truly sick, all of this campaigning because you lost a race,” Biles wrote. “Straight up sore loser. You should be uplifting the trans community and perhaps finding a way to make sports inclusive OR creating a new avenue where trans feel safe in sports. Maybe a transgender category IN ALL sports!!”

She continued, “But instead … You bully them … One things [sic] for sure is no one in sports is safe with you around!!!!!”

Then, Biles went on to say, “Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a male.” It was a comment that ignited social media and left many scratching their heads, as Gaines is just 5-foot-5.

Beyond that, though, some questioned why Biles would body-shame another woman.

Biles ended up apologizing and Gaines accepted, though Gaines doubled down on her defense of women’s sports.

Gaines also referenced Biles’ comments in her recent speech when she creatively weaved her pregnancy announcement into the mix as she quoted Biles and revealed her unborn child to the crowd.

“I think the funniest thing about this to me and [Biles] saying, ‘Bully someone your own size, which would ironically be a man’ — How many men do you know that have this?” Gaines said, while grabbing her stomach and holding her sonogram images.

Pray for Gaines and her family as they prepare to welcome the child later this year.

