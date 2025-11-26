'God Completely Set Me Free': Baseball Star Darryl Strawberry Thanks Trump for Presidential Pardon

Former MLB Star Darryl Strawberry is giving "all glory to God" after President Trump granted clemency to the three-time World Series champion for a 1995 tax evasion charge.

The former New York Mets star preached at Sheridan Church in Tulsa, Oklahoma and told congregants about the presidential pardon saying, "God just completely set me free when he gave me a pardon from President Donald J. Trump."

"Other presidents had opportunities, but they didn't do it," he added.

The White House announced Strawberry's clemency earlier this month noting that he "served time and paid back taxes after pleading guilty to one count of tax evasion," and highlighted his subsequent sobriety, his Christian faith, and his efforts to start a recovery center in Florida.

As CBN has reported, Strawberry grew up with an alcoholic and abusive father. And although he found an outlet through baseball, the abuse he suffered in his childhood haunted him for years.

"I thought I was bigger than life and nobody could tell me nothing. That wasn't anything personal, it was always because of the fact that I had been controlled for so long. Now, this was my outlet, and this was where nobody was ever going to control me again," he shared.

The success he found in the major leagues only contributed to his problems and Strawberry soon found himself addicted to drugs.

"I did everything to make me feel good. I drank alcohol and took amphetamines. Later down the line, I got introduced heavily into cocaine, which was my outlet and my escape. That was the biggest escape for me. When I found that, I can escape away from everybody and everything," he recalled.

In 1995, Strawberry pleaded guilty to tax evasion, and in 1999, he pleaded no contest to cocaine possession and solicitation of a prostitute, churchleaders.com reports. In 2002, he served 11 months in prison after numerous parole violations.

In the midst of that, Strawberry gave his life to Christ and began to overcome his addictions. He now travels extensively, spending about 260 days on the road preaching the Gospel.

The former outfielder preached at Sheridan Church's 74th anniversary service on Sunday during his "last day on the road preaching...this season."

"I am deeply grateful that the Lord has anointed me with the boldness to proclaim His truth unapologetically," he wrote in a recent Instagram post about the experience. "I have never compromised His Word to fit in with the crowd, for His message is eternal and powerful. This journey has been a testament of His grace and strength working through me."

His message to the church's congregants focused on Romans 8:28 which reads, "And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose." Strawberry emphasized how God has worked in his life turning things around for his good.

"All glory to God because he found me in a pit and put me in a pulpit," Strawberry shared.

During his message, he encouraged fellow believers to walk in obedience to God and to use their God-given gifts.

He also took a moment to address his recent pardon, saying, "If God didn't forgive sinners like me, heaven would be empty."

Strawberry and Trump became closely acquainted after his appearance on the TV show "Celebrity Apprentice." Strawberry recalled that on November 6, he received a personal call from the president. The 63-year-old said they talked baseball for a while, but then Trump shared about the pardon.

"[President Trump] told me, 'You know you did some very bad things.' But he said, 'Today, the way your life is and what you're doing, your faith and helping people and being sober, I'm giving you a full pardon. You're going to be clean. I'm wiping everything out.'"

Strawberry shared that same story on an Instagram post earlier this month saying the experience has deepened his faith in God and he also honored Trump for stepping in.

"This has nothing to do with politics — it's about a man, President Trump, caring deeply for a friend. God used him as a vessel to set me free forever," he said.

