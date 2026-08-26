Global Outpouring of Love for Dolly Parton: 'A Humble Heart for Jesus'

Tributes have been pouring in from around the world after the news that beloved American music icon Dolly Parton passed away on Tuesday.

The legendary performer who rose from poverty leaves behind a legacy of faith, hope, and love, inspiring her family and millions of fans with the biblical belief that, through God, anything is possible.

Flags have been lowered at the White House and the Capitol in her honor.



PHOTO: An American flag flies at half-staff at the U.S. Capitol in honor of Dolly Parton, who died on Aug. 25, 2026. (Francis Chung/POLITICO via AP Images)

And the Empire State Building's tower was all lit up in pink to honor Dolly Parton, who died at her home at age 80.

People everywhere are showing love for the country music legend.

Nashville icons like Carrie Underwood are also honoring their friend.

Carrie Underwood posted, "She's not gone. I know exactly where she is. She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special. She was probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on. She was a one of one and no one will ever come close. It's alright to be sad that this world lost a legend, but heaven gained an angel. Well done, good and faithful Dolly. Welcome home."

Her family is also mourning but, filled with hope. Her nephew explained that it's because their faith is in Jesus, making the announcement of Dolly's death on Instagram.

"But sadness lies with us, not with Dolly. Dolly has lived in the light and is in the arms of Jesus, surely met by Carl, her parents, and countless others who have watched her and longed to meet her in the heavens," Bryan Seaver announced.

Dolly is remembered for her remarkable life as an iconic singer, songwriter, and actor. Years ago, she spoke with CBN's Efrem Graham about her incredible journey from poverty in the hills of East Tennessee to becoming a global superstar and the owner of her own theme park near her childhood home.

The story of her humble beginnings became the subject of a movie, "The Coat of Many Colors." She explained that she started singing in her grandfather's church. That gave her a foundation of faith.

"It's very important. It has served me so well to believe in those scriptures like: 'Through God all things are possible.' That's still a biggie to me today," Dolly said. "Like when I'm having problems, and somebody says you'll never pull that off. And I says, 'Yes, I can, (laughter) through God all things are possible.' But I really lean on my faith."

Her faith fueled a passion to do more beyond music and films. She used her fame and fortune to help children around the world through "Imagination Library," which has given away more than 300 million books. She created it as a tribute to her father, who never learned to read.

"Now he was one of the wisest men that I've ever known," she said. "And I knew in my heart that his inability to read probably kept him from seeing all his dreams come true. So inspiring kids to love to read became my passion and my mission."



PHOTO: Fans leave flowers for a makeshift memorial honoring Dolly Parton outside her home Aug. 25, 2026, in Brentwood, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Renowned eye surgeon Dr. Ming Wang, who treated Dolly with LASIK surgery, became a friend of more than 20 years; he remembers how she helped him in his charitable work.

"She also really helped our sight foundation. We have this foundation to help blind orphaned children all around the world with this technology that I have invented called 'Placenta Contact Lens' to help these blind orphan children, to restore their eyesight, to bring them out of darkness. And Dolly was really instrumental in helping our sight foundation."

Wang says in a world filled with so much division over politics, race, religion and more, Dolly brought people together through her music and her faith. "Her ultimate legacy is to remind us that we're all God's children. We're all Americans. We all can work together. We all can love each other and work together."

President Trump posted on Truth Social about the passing of Dolly Parton. He stated, "This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you."

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