Fox News Host Shannon Bream Reveals Her Calling Is Not Political: 'To Carry Out Christ's Agenda'

Shannon Bream, the first woman to anchor “Fox News Sunday” in the show’s 26-year history, may talk politics for her job, but it’s not her priority.

She recently appeared on CBN’s Faith in Culture podcast, where she talked about balance and priorities.

“We’re not called to carry out anyone’s political or news agenda,” she said. “As believers, we’re called to carry out Christ’s agenda, which is to reach people.”

With ideological foes, Bream emphasized the importance of prioritizing their humanity, rather than seeing them as enemies.

“If you demonize [those you disagree with] one way or the other, you’re not having conversations that would bring them to God’s grace and love,” she said. “And really, that has to be more important than any other fight that we want to win during our day.”

Her comments come as Americans are deeply divided in truly profound ways.

Data released last summer by the Pew Research Center found eight-in-10 adults in the U.S. believe Republicans and Democrats not only disagree on politics and policies, but also on basic facts. And a 2024 study by Johns Hopkins University showed nearly half of Americans view their political opponents as “downright evil.”

Even as an anchor who spends countless hours poring over the news, Bream, author of the new book, “Nothing Is Impossible With God,” said it’s important to find balance — and prioritize time in prayer.

“Everybody needs a palate cleanse, a little bit of a break sometimes,” she said. “But, you know, for me, the truth is, I have to start my day in the Word, in prayer.”

Bream continued, “I just have to put my armor on, because we don’t know what the day is going to bring, personally or professionally. So for me … I relish that time in the morning — if I can have just quiet time and just sit there and try to hear the Lord’s voice.”

The Fox News host explained the Bible “is full of truth and of guidance and of wisdom” and “gives perspective to the day.”

In addition to her career, Bream has been through a profound medical trauma so painful it left her wanting “to not wake up again.” She was diagnosed with an incurable genetic disorder called Map-Dot-Fingerprint Dystrophy, a chronic disease that causes recurrent corneal erosions.

Bream said she had to learn to trust in God’s provision and presence, even when she didn’t understand her pain and suffering.

“What He did give me is a promise as I was sobbing in my car one day, hearing Him say to me, not audibly, but unmistakably in my spirit, ‘I’ll be with you. I will be with you,'” she said. “And that’s been enough.”

At another point, Bream said, “He knows what He’s doing. We have to trust that He’s a good God. And He’s walked me through this. And that has been enough.”

Learn more about Bream’s story by listening to our conversation on the Faith in Culture podcast.

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